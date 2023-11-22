Rhythms and Resolutions: A Music-Infused New Year

A Music-Infused New Year’s Eve Benefitting KNKX

KNKX, Block 41, and Lee Oskar Harmonicas are thrilled to present an evening of live music by Lee Oskar & Friends and Duende Libre with special guests Chava Mirel and Frank Anderson.

Enjoy a complete package with entertainment throughout the night and into the New Year, fantastic food (heavy appetizers, small plates, and dessert), plus two drinks and a champagne toast.

Block41 is an exciting event venue in Belltown, impeccably crafted from a 1927 former ice warehouse. It is a contemporary space where you’ll be able to mingle, dance, sip drinks, raise a glass of champagne, and welcome in the New Year surrounded by friends, old and new. And you get to support the jazz, blues and news at KNKX at the same time!

Join us! We can’t wait to ring in 2024 with you!

Event Details :

Date: December 31st, 2023

Time: Doors at 8pm, Show 9pm - 1am

Location: Block 41, 115 Bell Street, Seattle, WA 98121

Performers: Lee Oskar and Friends with special guests Duendre Libre

Food and Drink: Food and drink, including limited alcoholic beverages with more available for purchase, will be provided

Dress Code: To be announced...

Cost: $150 per person* - all ticket proceeds go directly to KNKX

*includes entertainment, food, and drinks

Artist Information

Featuring special guests, "Duende Libre"

Duende Libre with guests Chava Mirel and Frank Anderson

Duende Libre is an award-winning jazz trio whose original music combines jazz virtuosity with roots rhythms from Cuba, Brazil, and West Africa into a “strikingly authentic blend.” Each having apprenticed with direct descendants and master musicians of these traditions, they consider themselves disciples of their teachers. The result: a euphoric new jazz that honors its historical roots, pushing open the boundaries of genre to invoke a powerful sonic freedom. Comprising core members Alex Chadsey (bandleader and keys), Jeff Busch (percussion), and Farko Dosumov (bass), Duende Libre is collectively influenced by the trio’s direct connections with master musicians including Clinton Fearon, Dudley Nesbitt, Dave Hassel, Jesse Bannister, Chucho Valdés, Carlos Santana, Martha Gonzalez, Quetzal Flores, and Joe Santiago. For this event, Duende Libre will be joined by frequent guest artists, award-winning chanteuse Chava Mirel and inimitable tenor Frank Anderson. Formed by deep connections to Jewish and West African styles, the singers’ ebullient and masterful vocal techniques enrich Duende Libre’s live performance with even greater vibrancy.

Lee Oscar and Friends

Lee Oskar

With a wide-ranging portfolio of unforgettable compositions evoking different moods, rhythms and genres, internationally acclaimed harmonica virtuoso, composer, producer, and lifelong musical explorer Lee Oskar has earned critical and popular acclaim for nearly four decades. Lee Oskar & Friends perform around the world with outstanding musicians from the Pacific Northwest, featuring Lee’s new arrangements, innovative compositions and well-loved hit songs. Lee is renowned for his iconic role as a founding member and lead harmonica player of WAR, the pioneering funk/jazz band that had many chart-topping songs from 1969-1993. He’s globally known and loved for his outstanding ability to play in the moment—in perfect sync with his fellow bandmates— and connect with people through his music. Lee is proud to collaborate with Playing for Change (PFC), a globally recognized organization that is dedicated to connecting people all over the world through the unifying power of music, and supporting music education in underserved areas. He performs as a featured artist on the PFC “Songs Around the World” album, as well as their “Listen to the Music” project. Oskar’s company, Lee Oskar Harmonicas, donates harmonicas for school children in the PFC’s designated schools around the world.