Week in Pictures: The Super Bowl, Lamar Johnson freed and more
1 of 10 — Pictures of the Week-North America-Photo Gallery
People listen to interfaith prayers during a community commemoration ceremony for the 17 students and staff of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School who were killed at the Parkland, Fla., school, on the five-year anniversary of the shooting, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at Pine Trails Park in Parkland.
Rebecca Blackwell / AP
2 of 10 — Rihanna
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.
Seth Wenig / AP
3 of 10 — Skyy Moore
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore (24) celebrates his touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.
Ashley Landis / AP
4 of 10 — Pictures of the Week-North America-Photo Gallery
Revelers celebrate Lunar New Year in Manhattan's Chinatown, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in New York.
John Minchillo / AP
5 of 10 — Pictures of the Week-North America-Photo Gallery
A homeless person sleeps on a sidewalk in Los Angeles, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Homelessness remains hugely visible throughout California with people living in tents and cars and sleeping outdoors on sidewalks and under highway overpasses.
Jae C. Hong / AP
6 of 10 — Pictures of the Week-North America-Photo Gallery
Lamar Johnson, center, and his attorneys react on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, after St. Louis Circuit Judge David Mason vacated his murder conviction during a hearing in St. Louis, Mo. Johnson served nearly 28 years of a life sentence for a killing that he has always said he didn't commit.
Christian Gooden / POOL St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP
7 of 10 — Pictures of the Week-North America-Photo Gallery
Wayne Jones, the son of Tops grocery store shooting victim Celestine Chaney, pauses to collect himself as he makes a statement to the court during the sentencing of gunman Payton Gendron for charges including murder and domestic terrorism motivated by hate in an Erie County court room in Buffalo, N.Y., on Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023. Gendron, a white supremacist who killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Derek Gee / Pool The Buffalo News via AP
8 of 10 — Felix Maradiaga
Former Nicaraguan presidential candidate Felix Maradiaga hugs his daughter Alejandra, after arriving from Nicaragua at Washington Dulles International Airport, in Chantilly, Va., on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Some 222 inmates considered by many to be political prisoners of the government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega arrived at Washington after an apparently negotiated release.
Jose Luis Magana / AP
9 of 10 — Pictures of the Week-North America-Photo Gallery
A woman raises her hand with a question during a town hall meeting at East Palestine High School in East Palestine, Ohio, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The meeting was held to answer questions about the ongoing cleanup from the Feb. 3, derailment of a Norfolk Southern freight train carrying hazardous materials.
Gene J. Puskar / AP
10 of 10 — Pictures of the Week-North America-Photo Gallery
A lone pedestrian walks across an intersection near the Lake County Courthouse as a winter storm arrives Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Waukegan, Ill.
Nam Y. Huh / AP
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from North America made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.