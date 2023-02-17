Week in Pictures: The Super Bowl, Lamar Johnson freed and more

7 of 10 — Pictures of the Week-North America-Photo Gallery

Wayne Jones, the son of Tops grocery store shooting victim Celestine Chaney, pauses to collect himself as he makes a statement to the court during the sentencing of gunman Payton Gendron for charges including murder and domestic terrorism motivated by hate in an Erie County court room in Buffalo, N.Y., on Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023. Gendron, a white supremacist who killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Derek Gee / Pool The Buffalo News via AP