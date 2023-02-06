Cómo escuchar la cobertura bilingüe del Estado de la Unión de NPR

Por primera vez, NPR News ofrecerá una transmisión bilingüe especial del discurso sobre el Estado de la Unión. Se presentará en una combinación de español e inglés.

Esta transmisión se centrará específicamente en temas importantes para las personas que se identifican como latinos, además de temas que afectan a América Latina.

El discurso del presidente Biden será traducido al español en esta transmisión. Y tendremos un análisis de los corresponsales de NPR Claudia Grisales, Eyder Peralta, Franco Ordoñez y Sergio Martínez-Beltrán, que cubren el Congreso, la Casa Blanca y América Latina. A Martínez de Morning Edition será el presentador de la cobertura en directo.

El presidente Biden pronunciará su discurso sobre el Estado de la Unión el martes por la noche. El discurso comienza a las 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Después de su discurso, la gobernadora Sarah Huckabee Sanders de Arkansas dará la respuesta republicana. El congresista de Arizona Juan Ciscomani dará también una respuesta en español.

La transmisión bilingüe de NPR se podrá escuchar en un Twitter Space conducido por Morning Edition y NPR Oye, en el Facebook oficial de NPR, y sitios web y aplicaciones participantes de las estaciones afiliadas de NPR.

También se puede escuchar en el enlace de audio de arriba o ver el video de abajo cuando vamos en vivo el siete de febrero a las 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

For the first time ever, NPR News is offering a special bilingual broadcast of the State of the Union address. It will be presented in a mix of both Spanish and English.

This broadcast will specifically focus on issues important to people who identify as Latino, as well as issues that affect Latin America.

President Biden's speech will be translated in Spanish on this broadcast. We will also have analysis from NPR correspondents Claudia Grisales, Eyder Peralta, Franco Ordoñez and Sergio Martínez-Beltrán, who all cover Washington, the White House and Latin America. Morning Edition's A Martínez will host the live coverage.

President Biden is delivering his State of the Union address on Tuesday night. The speech begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Following his address, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will deliver the Republican response. Arizona Congressman Juan Ciscomani is then giving a Spanish-language response.

The live special bilingual broadcast will be streamed on a Twitter Space co-hosted by Morning Edition and NPR Oye, on NPR's official Facebook, as well as on participating NPR member station websites and apps.

You can also listen to the broadcast at the audio link above or watch the video feed below when we go live on Feb. 7 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

