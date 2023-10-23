Brad Mehldau Trio

One of the most lyrical and intimate voices of contemporary jazz piano, Brad Mehldau has forged a unique path, which embodies the essence of jazz exploration, classical romanticism and pop allure. From critical acclaim as a bandleader to major international exposure in collaborations with Pat Metheny, Renee Fleming, and Joshua Redman, Mehldau continues to garner numerous awards and admiration from both jazz purists and music enthusiasts alike. His forays into melding musical idioms, in both trio (with Larry Grenadier on bass and Jeff Ballard on drums) and solo settings, has seen brilliant re-workings of songs by contemporary songwriters like The Beatles, Cole Porter, Radiohead, Paul Simon, Gershwin and Nick Drake; alongside the ever-evolving breath of his own significant catalogue of original compositions. With his self-proclaimed affection for popular music and classical training,

“Mehldau is the most influential jazz pianist of the last 20 years” (The New York Times).

“Universally admired as one of the most adventurous pianists to arrive on the jazz scene in years” - The Los Angeles Times

“Inside the music of Brad Mehldau is a conflict among rock, jazz and classical personalities. Ultimately, though, the pianist has figured a way to integrate all three pretty seamlessly” - The Philadelphia Inquirer

“The elliptical lines, volatile rhythmic figures and unexpected bursts of color and dissonance… prove that Mehldau writes as cleverly as he plays.” - The Chicago Tribune

“Mehldau achieves an almost spiritual resonance, chords echoing like amens” - Time Magazine

