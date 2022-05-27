© 2022 Pacific Public Media

Law

Feds stop boat with 1,400 pounds of meth by US-Canada border

KNKX Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published May 27, 2022 at 1:34 PM PDT
Crystal meth.
Creative Commons/Radspunk
/
Crystal meth.

SEATTLE (AP) — U.S. authorities say they stopped a small boat carrying a large shipment of methamphetamine after they saw it riding low in the water near the Canadian border with Washington state.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said officers stopped the 18-foot (5.5-meter) Bayliner speedboat in the San Juan Islands on Wednesday as it was headed toward Canada.

They reported finding 1,432 pounds (650 kg) of meth on board, packed in 28 duffel bags secured with luggage padlocks.

The boat’s occupant, identified as Alberta, Canada, resident Ted Karl Faupel, was arrested on a drug distribution count. He made an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Seattle on Thursday; his attorney, federal public defender Vanessa Pai-Thompson, declined to comment.

According to a federal criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Seattle, Faupel told investigators that he had been hiking near a marina in Sidney, on Vancouver Island, when someone approached him and offered him $1,000 to move a boat from Sidney to Anacortes, Washington, and back.

According to the complaint, he said he left from Vancouver Island on Tuesday. He said four men met him at a Washington State Parks boat dock, took the boat on a trailer and dropped him off at an inn. The next day, they brought him back to the dock and he left in the newly loaded boat to return to Canada.

He said he did not know what was in the duffel bags, the complaint said.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press (“AP”) is the essential global news network, delivering fast, unbiased news from every corner of the world to all media platforms and formats. On any given day, more than half the world’s population sees news from the AP. Founded in 1846, the AP today is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering. The AP considers itself to be the backbone of the world’s information system, serving thousands of daily newspaper, radio, television, and online customers with coverage in text, photos, graphics, audio and video.
