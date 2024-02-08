Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Woodland and St. Helens 96.7 translator are off the air. We are diligently working on a fix and expect to have it resolved within the next few days.

KNKX presents: Set the mood with our Valentine's Day playlist

KNKX Public Radio
Published February 8, 2024 at 5:57 AM PST
Candy hearts on a blue background that reads, "Valentine's Day Playlist - KNKX"
KNKX graphic via Canva

For Valentine's Day, KNKX compiled a list of songs about love that feature all of your favorite jazz and blues artists including Nina Simone, Billie Holiday, Stevie Ray Vaughn, Bonnie Raitt, Lamar Odom Jr., Chick Corea and Peggy Lee, just to name a few.

Listen to a preview below or log into Spotify to enjoy the full set.

Also, be sure to tune in on Feb. 14 for a romantic edition of Evening Jazz, starting at 7 p.m. Listen to KNKX on air, online, or using your smart speaker.

Happy Valentine's Day!
Tags
Jazz Billie HolidayBonnie RaittStevie Ray VaughanGregory PorterHiromiNina SimoneChick Corea
Related Content