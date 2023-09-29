From jazz brunch to jam nights, enjoy live jazz all around Seattle

Looking for a spot with live jazz for a date or casual outing with friends? Here’s a list of some of the best small venues in the Seattle area that regularly present live jazz. Organized by neighborhood and complete with details on ambiance, food, and cocktail offerings, this list can help you find the best boppin’ place for your occasion.

Explore the map and read the full list below.

Shoreline

North City Bistro

First opened in 2014 by Ray and Sharon Bloom, North City Bistro quickly became a go-to spot for live jazz in Shoreline, Wash., a city nine miles north of downtown Seattle. In November 2022, the Blooms sold the quaint restaurant and venue to two ex-Canlis chefs, Taylor and Leah Park, who share in the Blooms’ love for jazz and have kept the live performances going. The new owners have also ushered in a delightful new menu of shareable plates, entrees, and desserts to complement the music and robust wine offerings that North City Bistro was already known for.

Website: northcitybistro.com

Phone: (206) 365-4447

Address: 1520 NE 177th St, Shoreline, WA 98155

Darrell’s Tavern

Self-described as the spot where “your dad used to drink,” Darrell’s Tavern is a Shoreline mainstay that offers regular live music, including a jazz jam on Sunday at 7 p.m. Just north of N 180th St and Aurora Ave N, the bar offers a classic dive feel, complete with velvet paintings and mid-century décor. They’re big-time lovers of jazz and all other types of music, supporting live local and out-of-town acts “of all flavors” many nights a month.

Website: darrellstavern.com

Phone: (206) 542-6688

Address: 18041 Aurora Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133

North Seattle

Egan’s Ballard Jam House

This intimate room nestled on Market Street in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood has been supporting local jazz since 2006. Named for club owner Suzanne Weghorst’s grandfather, who was a composer and performer that went by the name "Happy Jack Egan," Egan’s is dedicated to creating a community-driven environment for jazz performance and learning. Even better: Egan’s offers a full menu of eats, including an array of pastries, as well as a wine and cocktails, giving it a supper club feel.

Website: ballardjamhouse.com

Phone: (206) 789-1621

Address: 1707 NW Market St, Seattle, WA 98107

Sea Monster Lounge

Located on the main drag of the Wallingford neighborhood, the Sea Monster Lounge offers funk, soul, and jazz music seven nights a week. With a low-key stage, quirky, oceanic décor, and lots of nooks and crannies to nestle into, this bar and venue is a great place to take a date or hang out with friends and listen to live music. There’s also a small but solid menu, and an array of distinctive and apropos cocktails, including the “Soul Tonic” and “Funk Fashion.”

Website: seamonsterlounge.com

Phone: (206) 355-4247

Address: 2202 N 45th St, Seattle, WA 98103

Queen Anne

The Traveling Goat

A newish bar in Lower Queen Anne, The Traveling Goat opened in 2021 and is just wrapping up its second year of regularly hosting jazz. Through the fall and beyond, the Jeremy Shaskus Trio will be featured on Saturday nights from 9:30-11:30 p.m., and on the first or second Tuesday of the month, Golden Earrings Duo, performing traditional jazz from the 1920’s, ‘30s, and ‘40s, are featured. Walking distance from Climate Pledge Arena and Seattle Center, The Traveling Goat offers a varied menu of distinctive cocktails, Asian Fusion cuisine tapas, and a welcoming, neighborhood feel.

Website: travelinggoatseattle.com

Phone: (206) 420-1052

Address: 621 1/2 Queen Anne Ave N. Seattle, WA 98109



Downtown Seattle

The Pink Door

Wanderers in Post Alley often happily stumble upon this local gem, The Pink Door, an Italian American restaurant that offers regular jazz performances several nights a week. Founded in 1981, The Pink Door is aptly named: Its door is a pale pink inspired by tiling in the iconic Duomo in Florence, Italy. Upon entering, you find a warm, and richly decorated and candlelit space, with a small corner stage. It’s a room made for celebrating romantic occasions to the tune of live swing, Brazilian, or contemporary jazz.

Website: thepinkdoor.net

Phone: (206) 443-3241

Address: 1919 Post Alley, Seattle, WA 98101

Hotel Sorrento

The beautiful, landmarked hotel in First Hill, which first opened in 1909, has been hosting jazz since its inception. Today, live jazz is offered at their restaurant, STELLA., and The Fireside Room on Friday and Saturday evenings, plus Sunday mornings for a Jazz brunch. While you catch the music, sip one of the hotel’s signature cocktails, like the Star Garden Spritz and the Kill B.I.L, or dive into the mixed berry French toast at brunch. Keep in mind: It’s wise to make reservations ahead of time— STELLA.’s Jazz Brunch draws a crowd of locals, and often sells out.

Website: hotelsorrento.com

Phone: (206) 622-6400

Address: 900 Madison St, Seattle, WA 98104

Capitol Hill

Vermillion Art Gallery and Bar

This funky art bar and events space in Capitol Hill is home to the Seattle Jazz Fellowship, a weekly Wednesday night all-ages jazz showcase. Vermillion, which first opened as an art gallery in 2007 and added its bar in 2008, also hosts additional music, including jazz groups, a few times a month. The room, which has a modern-industrial feel, is split into a front space for rotating art exhibits and a snug, brick-exposed back bar where music is presented.

Website: vermillionseattle.com

Phone: 206-709-9797

Address: 1508 11th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122

Capitol Cider

Founded in 2013, Capitol Cider specializes in hard cider but also serves up beer, wine and cocktails in Capitol Hill. Upstairs, Capitol Cider boasts a full-service restaurant with 100% gluten-free and nut-free pub fare. Downstairs, in their Ballast Bar, Capitol Cider hosts a regular Wednesday night jazz jam and a variety of jazz artists at other times of the week. With board games, long communal tables, and a fireplace, it’s an inviting spot for a jazzy night out. Head’s up: Performances are on hiatus until November 2023 as Capitol Cider renovates.

Link: capitolcider.com

Phone: (206) 397-3564

Address: 818 E Pike St Seattle, WA, 98122

South Seattle

The Royal Room

A go-to for live music and events in Columbia City since 2011, The Royal Room was founded by musician and composer Wayne Horvitz and venue owners Tia Matthies and Steve Freeborn. With the goal of creating a functional and inviting place to host music, including jazz and improvised music, The Royal Room offers a large stage, grand piano, and superb acoustics. Grab a snack and beverage from their affordable food and cocktail menu to round out your experience.

Website: theroyalroomseattle.com

Phone: (206) 906-9920

Address: 5000 Rainier Ave S, Seattle, WA 98118

Tim's Tavern

Once a mainstay of North Seattle's music scene, Tim's Tavern reopened in White Center in April. Owners Matt O'Toole and Mason Reed revived the music vibe and expanded the food offerings, including numerous vegan and gluten-free options. Tim's Tavern hosts live music every day they are open, which for fall and winter is six nights a week. They book all kinds of music. Recent jazz and jazz-adjacent musicians include Monty Banks, Polyrhythmics, Greg Kramer, Dylan Hughes' YIN band, and the new supergroup Big Kitty with members of McTuff & Polyrhythmics. Tim's Tavern is also all ages until 10 p.m. and dog friendly.

Website: timslivemusic.com

Phone: (206) 588-2452

Address: 9655 16th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98106

West Seattle

The Alley

With a nondescript entrance behind a Vietnamese restaurant in West Seattle, The Alley calls itself "the best kept secret." The space embraces a speakeasy vibe with art deco details, a classic jazz pairing. Catch the Triangle Jazztet on Sundays from 8 - 10 p.m. and the West Side trio, led by Triangle Jazztet's drummer, on Mondays at the same time. Musicians take a small break each evening, creating a natural transition for patrons to come and go. The Alley offers its full menu of small bites during live music and a regular bartender reports Manhattans and French 75s are the cocktails of choice.

Website: thealleyws.com

Phone: (206) 937-1110

Address: 4509 California Ave SW Seattle, WA 98116

What did we miss?

Let us know about other small Seattle-area venues that regularly offer live jazz by emailing outreach@knkx.org.

Cara Kuhlman and Abe Beeson contributed to this article.