Washington lawmakers reconvene for special session to finalize drug possession law

The Washington State Legislature is reconvening Tuesday, as lawmakers aim to finalize new drug possession penalties and addiction treatment resources in the state.

A group of legislators from all four caucuses struck a tentative new compromise Monday, that includes making drug use and knowing possession a gross misdemeanor, which is punishable by 180 days in jail, a $1,000 fine, or both.

It comes after the legislation – commonly referred to as the Blake Bill, or the Blake Fix – failed on the final day of the regular session. Democratic leadership believed they had the votes to pass the legislation after months of lengthy and emotional debate, but it was shot down as all Republicans and progressive Democrats in the House voted against it.

At the time, several Democrats criticized the legislation for failing to decriminalize drug use, something they said further stigmatizes people who are struggling with addiction. Republicans meanwhile, sought tougher legal penalties and outlined several specific issues with the proposed compromise bill that they said made it "unworkable."

Lawmakers were compelled to take on the issue because of a State Supreme Court ruling unexpectedly issued in 2021 that struck down the state's felony drug possession statute as unconstitutional, with the majority writing that it violated a person's right to due process.

A temporary law meant as a stopgap measure expires this summer on July 1. As lawmakers negotiate a state-level solution, city and county governments across Washington have started proposing and passing local ordinances of their own.

The special session could last up to 30 days, but many lawmakers have said they hope to wrap up their work much sooner than that. If there are enough votes to support the negotiated legislation, each chamber could vote on the bill as early as Tuesday afternoon.

This post will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Northwest News Network. To see more, visit Northwest News Network.