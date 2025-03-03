KNKX Honors Women's History Month and International Women's Day - Regional Events

In 1980, President Jimmy Carter signed the first National Women's History Week proclamation, which eventually led to March being designated as Women's History Month to honor and preserve women's contributions. In 1987, Congress passed a resolution extending the celebration to an entire month. (The U.S. is the only country that devotes an entire month to the recognition of women.)

Celebrated more widely is International Women's Day, which is March 8. International Women’s Day has been celebrated for over 100 years. This focus in 2025 is #Accelerate Action–imagine a gender equal world. A world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination. A world that's diverse, equitable, and inclusive. A world where difference is valued and celebrated. Together we can forge women's equality.

Enjoy these regional events and resources celebrating Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day.

Tacoma Public Library has a number of Women’s History Month happening at their various branches in March.

Western Washington University has a bunch of online resources about Women’s History Month, including 17 Ideas and Activities to Show Gratitude for Historic Women, the impact of Title IX on Women, and much more.

At Northwest African American Museum’s website, you can watch a discussion with Seattle-based artist and entrepreneur Hiawatha D. reflecting on his art exhibit, Iconic Black Women: Ain’t I a Woman. Inspired by Black people transcending historical, societal, racial, and economic challenges in America, the exhibit is Hiawatha D.’s homage to the resilience, power, and beauty of Black women history-makers.

Women's History Month highlights at the Royal Room in Seattle

March 7, 7:30 p.m.: The Tiptons Sax Quartet & Drums--they're an internationally renowned all-female saxophone quartet with drums, celebrating over 30 years as a band. Formed in 1988 in Seattle, WA by Seattle Jazz Hall of Fame member Amy Denio (alto sax, clarinet, voice), she is joined by co-leader Jessica Lurie (soprano/alto/ tenor sax,voice), Sue Orfield (tenor sax, voice), and Tina Richerson (baritone saxophone, voice). The Tiptons' material ranges from micro-Big Band to Gospel, Bluegrass to Balkan, whimsical Chamber Jazz, and nocturnal Funk to Free Jazz Improvisation using saxophones, clarinet, their voices, drums, and inventive percussion to create a genre-busting ‘world soul’ sound. The band takes its name in honor of Billy Tipton, a female-born saxophonist who lived their life as a man in the 20th century to realize their dreams as a professional musician.

March 8, 7:30 p.m.: Seattle Composers Alliance presents SCA Live Sessions--The Change We Seek. Live Sessions is an ongoing concert series featuring the works of SCA members, played by rotating lineups of world-class musicians. The concerts are hosted in our favorite Seattle venues and enjoyed by all. To celebrate International Women's Day and local music creators alike, come hear works by nearly a dozen local composers inspired by the change they seek for the betterment of our society. The SCA is honored to have its members' music brought to life live by the Nelda Swiggett Quintet, comprised of extraordinary jazz instrumentalists from around the Puget Sound.

March 13, 7:30 p.m.: Critical Mass Big Band--To commemorate and celebrate Women's History Month, Critical Mass Big Band will present an evening dedicated to compositions by female composers. The event will feature works by Nelda Swiggett, Toshiko Akiyoshi, Maria Schneider, Jessika Smith, Ellen Rowe, Leigh Pilzer, Courtney Wright, Annie Booth, Hazel Leach, Michele Fernandez, Patty Darling, and Mary Lou Williams. Since its inception in 2001, Critical Mass Big Band has developed into a distinguished group of Seattle-area musicians performing some of the finest big band music.

March 6, 5:30 p.m.: To celebrate International Women's Day, CASCADIA International Women's Film Festival and the Pickford Film Center in partnership with Western Washington University's College of Humanities and Social Sciences present Lilly, sponsored by Maggie Hanson and daughters. Lilly is an emotional drama about a courageous factory worker who fights for justice when cheated and mistreated by her company, starring Golden Globe winner and Academy Award nominee, Patricia Clarkson. Based on the life of Lilly Ledbetter.

March 6, 8-10:30 p.m.: Sister Jazz Quartet celebrates International Women's Day with a performance at Frankie's Jazz Club in Vancouver, B.C.

March 7, 6-8 p.m.: International Women’s Day Expo is at Columbia Tower Club. It's a celebration of women's achievements and a platform to empower and inspire. Explore new ways to stay healthy, be on top of the latest beauty and fashion trends, manage your business and finances, learn about fitness and nutrition, and build year round relationships! This event will feature inspiring speakers, interactive workshops, and a marketplace showcasing products from women-owned businesses. Join together to be educated, inspired, and uplifted through health, beauty, finance, fashion, and so much more!

March 7-30, Wed-Sun 12-5 p.m.: Vashon Center for the Arts Gallery presents Women Make Glass, artworks by 15 of the PNW trailblazing women glass artists: Lydia Boss • Nancy Burgess • Bri Chesler • Jen Elek • Raya Friday • Sabrina Knowles and Jenny Pohlman • Carol Milne • Debora Moore • Morgan Peterson • Kait Rhoads • Megan Stelljes • April Surgent • Cappy Thompson • Karen Willinbrink-Johnsen. Women Make Glass marks the first show of its kind in the Pacific Northwest, solely dedicated to showcasing the women glass artists of the Northwest and their contributions to the studio glass movement. Women broke into the glass scene about 30 years ago, and the women glass artists of the PNW were at the forefront, shattering the status quo and blowing minds by experimenting with more sculptural methods.

March 7, 5-9 p.m.: Accelerate Action: A Women’s Healthcare Leadership Summit takes place at Esquimalt Gorge Park & Pavilion in British Columbia. Are you a woman in healthcare inspired to advance your career, and make way for other women in your field to grow? Are you passionate about making lasting systemic changes within the Canadian healthcare system? This summit is more than just a conversation—it's a movement to reshape healthcare leadership, ensuring that women, especially those in historically "forgotten" roles, can achieve career advancement and economic prosperity. Organized by The Support Network for Indigenous Women & Women of Colour (SNIWWOC), this summit is dedicated to addressing systemic inequities in the healthcare sector while amplifying the voices and leadership of women, particularly those from underserved communities.

March 8, 7 p.m.: Alliance Française de Seattle presents Portrait of Ludmilla as Nina Simone, a performance featuring music and storytelling of Nina Simone. Ludmilla Dabo, accompanied by Molière Award-winning writer, director, and musician David Lescot, sings a moving, intimate, and dazzling portrait of Nina Simone, the iconic “High Priestess of Soul.” Through the legendary singer’s music and life story, intertwined with personal stories from Dabo’s own life, Dabo charts Simone’s journey from young musical prodigy to her role as a major figure in the civil rights movement.

March 8, 7 p.m.: PNW Kobzar Project presents Hear Her Voice in Music--A Celebration of Women in Sound and Poetry at Stage 7 Pianos in Bellevue. You'll hear the voices of women composers through their melodies, harmonies, and rhythms. Also our recital includes art songs based on lyrics by female poets, past and present. The program will feature a selection of works by Fanny Mendelssohn, Clara Schumann, Cécile Chaminade, Pauline Viardot, Vítězslava Kaprálová, and Amy Marcy Beach. We will also perform music of Ukrainian female composers Stefania Turkevych and Hanna Havrylets.

March 8: International Women's Day 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2 (virtual) celebrates and honors all women, everywhere. No matter who you are, where you live or what you do for a living YOU MATTER and each woman in the world is beautiful and important! Get out and celebrate being a women and/or celebrate all of the amazing women in your life! Run or walk and you choose which distance you want to complete.

March 8, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Awaken Her: A Spring Summit for Women is a one-of-a-kind event designed for women to come together, connect, and empower each other. Join us for a day filled with inspiring speakers, interactive workshops, and networking opportunities. This summit is all about celebrating the strength, resilience, and beauty of women. Whether you're looking to gain new insights, make meaningful connections, or simply have a great time, Awaken Her is the place to be. The event takes place at 1001 S. Yakima Street in Tacoma.

March 8, 2-7 p.m.: Women Ikon presents an International Women's Day benefit event for breast cancer with a local talent show, recognition ceremony, and networking at Wagner Performing Arts in Monroe.

March 8, 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: Edmonds Waterfront Center hosts the 7th Annual Edmonds International Women’s Day Celebration. Over the last several decades the pressure on women to “have it all” has not only impacted how we balance our lives but also our mental health. Join us for brunch, breakout sessions and networking opportunities. This year’s theme, Accelerate Action Through Women’s Health, highlights the growing need for women’s health equity and well-being in today’s fast-paced world. We will have leading health experts discuss women’s overall health.

March 8, 6-9 p.m.: Celebrating Her - International Women's Day is an evening dedicated to honoring and empowering women from all walks of life, which takes place at the Croatian Cultural Center in Anacortes. This event is a celebration of achievements, resilience, and unity among women. Come together to enjoy music and song by Cafe Impromtu, inspiring speakers, food and drink, a silent auction and to connect with like-minded attendees. All proceeds from tonight's auction will go to support programs for women in need. Celebrating Her is dedicated to fostering solidarity among women of all ages and backgrounds.

March 9, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.: The 2025 Latinas Brunch offers a light brunch, a great networking opportunity, and the chance to celebrate women and our Latina community in honor of Women's History Month 2025! This is a free event, but we appreciate your donations—your support makes this gathering possible. Join us for an inspiring morning of connection, empowerment, and celebration! The event takes place in the Founders Hall at University of Washington Foster School of Business.

March 13, 7-9 p.m.: Women’s Adventure Film Tour 2025 comes to the Admiral Theater in West Seattle, celebrating extraordinary women and their thrilling adventures. Get ready for an adrenaline-fueled showcase of courage and triumph that will ignite your spirit. Don’t miss this unforgettable adventure! Every year, our unique films are carefully chosen to show awesome women achieving their personally adventurous goals. Being adventurous doesn't always mean being the fastest, going the highest, or doing the most extreme things. Adventure for most of us is stepping outside our comfort zone and climbing our own Everest. The films showcase real stories about women from a variety of cultures and sports around the world.

March 20, 5:30-7 p.m.: Washington State History Museum presents Home Front / War Front: Fly for Freedom, a new multimedia performance from Living Voices. This production highlights the little-known stories and contributions of working women in the World War II aeronautics industry through a unique blend of theater and archival film. It amplifies the experiences of Black women through the Rosie the Riveters who built planes in Boeing’s factories, the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASPs), the Tuskegee Airmen, and the Double Victory campaign. This event is great for guests of all ages.

