KNKX Honors Black History Month - Regional Events

Black History Month is a time to learn about, and reflect on the history and accomplishments of the Black and African American leaders and innovators who have helped shape our world.

The theme for Black History Month 2025 is "African Americans and Labor" which highlights the significant contributions of African Americans to the workforce throughout history. This theme will explore the vital roles African Americans have played in various industries and labor movements, emphasizing their impact on the economy and society. By examining the history of African American labor, the theme aims to recognize the struggles and achievements of Black workers throughout time.

KNKX invites you to celebrate Black History Month with these regional events, activities, and resources:

The Black Heritage Society of Washington State documents the culture and heritage of Black people statewide, and advocates for saving places to uphold the notion that Washington State history is an essential link in the broader narrative that defines the story of our nation. Find out more here.

Langston Seattle is the realization of a community-led vision. It was conceived and designed by dedicated community members to serve as a steadfast steward for this vital Black arts and cultural hub in Seattle. Langston offers innovative programs and foster community partnerships that center Black art, artists, and audiences while honoring the enduring legacy of Seattle’s Black Central Area.

Month of February: Rainier Avenue Radio presents 2025 Call to Conscience Black History Month Museum. For Black History Month, Rainier Avenue Radio has converted the Columbia City Theater into a museum for the entire month of February! Featuring installations and exhibitions representing organizations including Seattle Black Panther Party, Rainier Cinema Black Movie Posters, Hartsfield Family Enslaved Quilt Collection, Negro League Baseball Seattle Steelheads, NAACP Washington Alaska Oregon, NastyMix Records/Sir Mix-A-Lot, The Black Prisoner Caucus, Tacoma Buffalo Soldiers Museum, and more.

Month of February: MoPop presents Black History Month: Black Beyond. Black Sci-Fi, speculative fiction, and Afrofuturism have been integral to reimagining worlds with Black freedom at the center. This Black History Month, join MOPOP for Black Beyond, a celebration of Black artists’ genre-shaping contributions to science fiction and the powerful influence of Black protagonists on Sci-Fi cinema.

Month of February: Tacoma Public Library celebrates Black History Month with curated events, booklists, and eResources. Check out the schedule here.

Month of February: Explore Tacoma Evergreen's Black History Exhibit, Endangered Archives: A Black History featuring endangered African American archives. Open all month long, this powerful exhibit invites you to explore groundbreaking stories, untold truths, and incredible achievements that have shaped Black culture in Washington and beyond. Come ready to be inspired, challenged, and transformed. From artifacts to art, this is more than an exhibit- it's a journey through resilence, innovation, and legacy.

The Grand Cinema in Tacoma is presenting a number of films throughout February featuring African American actors, including The Brother From Another Planet, Boomerang, Attack the Block, The Blues Under the Skin, Crooklyn, and Concussion.

Various dates in February: Bainbridge Island Museum of Art has several ways to celebrate Black History Month, including their exhibit through February 23, Radiant Reflections: Celebrating the Beauty of the African Diaspora. Fancy Vargas, Guest Curator, conceived this group exhibition to explore, celebrate, and elevate the beauty and radiance of Blackness as an experience. This exhibition aims to present a multifaceted portrayal of Black identity, culture, and experience, and showcase the complexities, resilience, richness, and joys that define the African diaspora.

February and March, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday: In celebration of Black History Month, the City of Bellevue and MG2 are presenting Voices Unbounded, an art exhibit featuring the work of 21 Pacific Northwest Black artists that will be on display at City Hall. The exhibit is curated by Jay Taylor, architect at MG2, the exhibit includes paintings, photography, sculptures, textiles and fashion.

Ongoing through 2027: Blackness is…the Refusal to be Reduced is on view at Tacoma Art Museum. Nikesha Breeze is presenting the work of six contemporary artists in "Blackness is…the Refusal to be Reduced" that includes a range of media from paintings, drawing, and sculpture to site-specific installations and film.

February 6, 7 p.m.: Black History Month Movie Night: Aftershock - The grim injustice of birth inequality for Black and Brown people. The U.S. is one of the most dangerous places to give birth compared to other developed countries. Black and Brown people have maternal mortality rates that are 3 to 4 times higher than whites. This 90-minute documentary reveals the scope of the crisis through the stories of two Black mothers who died in childbirth. The film gives insights into a growing birth justice movement that is confronting racism in the health care system and pushing to support Black midwives and doulas. Discussion to follow. Everyone is welcome.

February 8, 3-4 p.m.: Black History Month Family Trivia Night: Honoring African Americans in Labor is at the Des Moines Library. Test your knowledge of prominent African Americans in the U.S. labor movement. Participants with the three highest scores will receive a prize! Registration is required.

February 8, 12-5 p.m.: Cr8tyffs presents a Black History Month Book Fair at 5104 6th Avenue in Tacoma. Come meet amazing authors showcasing their books, journals, and more. Bring your friends and family to experience the inspiring stories and creativity of our local authors. The event is free. Cr8tyffs LLC is a one-stop destination for creativity, community, and celebration in the heart of our city. Founded by entrepreneur Tiffany Gearring during the pandemic, Cr8tyffs LLC began as a passion project crafting unique items for local vendor markets.

February 9, 12-6 p.m.: In honor of Black History Month, Bainbridge Island Museum of Art will host Celebrating Black Voices Film Fest. Celebrate the rich contributions of Black filmmakers, both past and present, as we highlight their artistry, storytelling, and cultural significance. This one-day festival will showcase classic films that have shaped cinema and groundbreaking contemporary pieces by local filmmakers, offering a powerful reflection of Black experiences and creativity. Through these screenings, we aim to entertain, educate, and inspire audiences by honoring the profound impact of Black voices in film.

Northwest African American Museum's Black History Month 2025 theme is "Coloring Outside the Lines." Activities include:



February 8, 6-7:30 p.m.: The Oprah Effect: A Conversation with Black Women Media Trailblazers

February 15, 6-7:30 p.m.: Tassel Ear Candy Workshop--join Ife Thomas of Her Glow Candy Shop and learn how to make two pair of custom yarn earrings.

February 16, 2-4 p.m.: Get Lit: A Black History Month Candle Pouring Experience

February 22, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.: Black Art Takeover featuring pop-up exhibits + displays from Black artists, guided tours of our latest installments, community conversations around the history of Black art in the PNW, great eats, and so much more!

February 10-March 7: Tacoma Community College presents a Black Artists Exhibition. Curated by a panel of art jurists, the exhibition features work by more than 20 South Sound artists. With media including painting, drawing, photography and glass art, some of the exhibition’s works provide windows into personal history and collective culture. Other pieces are non-representational. Taken as a whole, the exhibition challenges us to take an expansive view of Black art as an abundance of unique expressions drawn from the deep well of vibrant community.

February 12, 1 p.m.: Centralia College presents IN PERSON: A Space for Black History at Washington Hall. Across the country, efforts to suppress Black history in libraries and classrooms have taken root. Anger against “critical race theory” and “wokeness” has led to new laws prohibiting what can and cannot be taught to students of all ages, and what books can remain in libraries. Why are there efforts to limit this knowledge? Are some ideas just too dangerous? If so, how do we decide what those are as a society? Shouldn’t we have the freedom to think, to know, to aspire? To counter some of these efforts, professor Luther Adams – Free Man of Color, uses Black thought, images, and poetry, as well as local history, to create an open space to ask questions about Black history and why it matters to all of us.

February 13, 7:30-10 p.m.: Crowdsource Choir: Songs of Soul - A Black History Month Sing-Along @ Fremont Abbey in Seattle. Join Crowdsource Choir for a powerful sing-along celebrating the timeless rhythms of soul music. Rooted in the Black experience, soul is more than a genre—it’s an expression of love, resilience, and community. This Black History Month, we’ll come together in harmony to honor the legacy of Black artists whose iconic love songs continue to inspire and uplift generations.

February 20, 5:30-8 p.m.: Washington State History Museum and Buffalo Soldiers Museum present 1866 Civil Rights Act and Buffalo Soldiers, which takes place at WSHM in Tacoma.

February 22, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.: MOHAI (Seattle) presents When the Past Meets Your Future: A Celebration of Black History Month. Approaching fifty years since its founding, The Black Heritage Society of Washington State (BHS), is an invaluable organization and community driven archive that keeps collective memory alive through advocacy and education. Celebrate and pay homage to BHS, its beginnings, and the people who will continue to guide history-keeping for generations to come.

February 23-24, 12-6 p.m.: Celebrate Black History month with the Black Night Market, to support 30+ vendors, live performers, food trucks and more! At Mount Tahoma High School's Commons Area.

