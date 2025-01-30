KNKX Studio Sessions Watch Party feat. Takuya Kuroda and Lettuce
Go behind the scenes of KNKX’s exclusive studio sessions
For our third Studio Sessions Watch Party on YouTube Live, KNKX taps into two dynamic sessions recorded last year: trumpeter Takuya Kuroda, and funk-jazz sextet Lettuce. Join us Thursday, January 30 at 7 p.m. PT. to relive these sessions or for the first time.
KNKX jazz host Abe Beeson will be live during the Watch Party to provide context behind the music and share stories from his interviews with these artists. During the Watch Party, you can join the online conversation.
The event is free. Register for our Studio Sessions Watch Party below, and thanks for being part of the KNKX community!
About the Musicians
Takuya Kuroda
A highly-respected trumpeter, bandleader and producer born in Kobe, Japan, Takuya Kuroda is a forward-thinking musician who has developed a unique hybrid sound, blending soulful jazz, funk, post-bop, fusion and hip-hop music. After following in the footsteps of his trombonist brother playing in big bands, he relocated to New York in the early 90's to study jazz and contemporary music at The New School, and further established himself on the New York jazz scene. Takuya has released seven albums, fortifying a solid reputation globally. His most recent album, Midnight Crisp, was released in 2022. Takuya's visit to Seattle in June 2024 marked his debut as a bandleader.
Lettuce
Lettuce is a genre-busting, six-member musical collective formed in 1992 by four alumni of the prestigious Berklee College of Music. The Grammy-nominated band feeds both the rich history of funk music and combines it with strains of hip-hop, rock, psychedelia, jazz, soul, jam, go-go, and the avant-garde. Their discography includes 10 releases including Vibe, a 48-minute continuous session of pure, free-flowing improvisation, available digitally for the first time. Lettuce made their debut at Jazz Alley, and in KNKX's performance studio, in November 2024.