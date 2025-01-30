KNKX Studio Sessions Watch Party feat. Takuya Kuroda and Lettuce

Go behind the scenes of KNKX’s exclusive studio sessions

For our third Studio Sessions Watch Party on YouTube Live, KNKX taps into two dynamic sessions recorded last year: trumpeter Takuya Kuroda, and funk-jazz sextet Lettuce. Join us Thursday, January 30 at 7 p.m. PT. to relive these sessions or for the first time.

KNKX jazz host Abe Beeson will be live during the Watch Party to provide context behind the music and share stories from his interviews with these artists. During the Watch Party, you can join the online conversation.

The event is free. Register for our Studio Sessions Watch Party below, and thanks for being part of the KNKX community!