Martin Luther King, Jr. Day 2025 - Regional Events

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday in the United States marking the birthday of Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. This year, the holiday will be observed on Monday, Jan. 20.

King was the chief spokesperson for nonviolent activism in the Civil Rights Movement, which protested racial discrimination in federal and state law. The campaign for a federal holiday in King's honor began soon after his assassination in 1968. President Ronald Reagan signed the holiday into law in 1983, and it was first observed three years later on January 20, 1986. Martin Luther King Jr. Day was officially observed in all 50 states for the first time in 2000.

Here are some regional events going on in celebration of MLK Jr. Day.

January 17: Seattle Colleges presents the 52nd Annual Community Celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. at the Brockey Center, South Seattle College. Hot breakfast and networking are at 9:30 a.m., the Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration is 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Seattle College’s Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Community hosts a Community Conversation from 1-2 p.m. at the Olympic Hall Theater. (Seattle Colleges asked that folks RSVP by January 4 to ensure there is enough food and seating for everyone; check website for availability.)

January 17, 12-1:30 p.m.: The King County Bar Association presents its 2025 Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Luncheon at the Seattle Convention Center. Keynote Speakeris Dr. Marsha Currin McGriff, Vice Chancellor for Equity and Inclusions and Chief Diversity Officer at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. Tickets are $65 per person and $10 for Law Clerks and Students.

January 17, 6:30-8 p.m.: The Salish Current and Village Books are thrilled to present the another installment of Current Affairs with Dr. Clyde W. Ford. In this presentation, Dr. Ford will discuss the history of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day commemoration in Bellingham, his role as the director of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Publishing Project at HarperCollins, and the importance of King as an "inconvenient hero," beyond the King that most know as the orator of "I Have A Dream." Clyde will draw on his background of having established the annual MLK Day event in Bellingham in 1991, his current position at HarperCollins, and his work as a historian and author of the African American experience.

January 18, 7:30-10:30 a.m.: The MLK Jr. Freedom Run 5K/10K/13.1 takes place at Lincoln Park in Seattle. Today, we gather to honor the legacy of Dr. King and his enduring commitment to justice, equality, and peace. As we lace up our shoes and hit the pavement, let’s reflect on his powerful message of love and resilience. This event is not just about fitness; it’s a celebration of community, a call to action for social change, and a reminder of the work still to be done. Together, we can honor Dr. King’s dream and inspire one another to continue striving for a better world. Let’s run with purpose and passion! (When registration for the in-person event closes, you can sign up for a virtual option.)

January 18, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Western Washington University's MLK Day Celebration takes place at Bellingham High School, sponsored by WWU's Community Consortium for Cultural Recognition which is a coalition of education, city and nonprofit partners in Whatcom County.

January 19, 3:30-5:30 p.m.: The Greater Everett Rev. Dr. MLK, Jr. Community Celebration Sunday Service is once again at First Presbyterian Church of Everett, and is open to the public. Service begins at 3 p.m. with music, occasional speakers, our Prodigies For Peace Youth Award Winners, featuring the Greater Everett MLK Celebration Choir and more. Free and open to the public.

January 20, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.: Seattle MLK Jr. Organizing Coalition presents the 42nd Annual 2025 March and Rally beginning at Garfield High School. The Indoor Rally starts at 11 a.m. and the march starts at 12:30 p.m. (the exact march route will be shared publicly one week in advance due to concerns for safety and security). The Seattle MLK Jr. Organizing Coalition is an all-volunteer organization composed of grassroots, labor, business, people of color, and progressive community organizations and volunteers from throughout the Puget Sound region. Annually, these groups come together and organize our community’s largest tribute to the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. - the only geographic jurisdiction named in Dr. King’s honor.

January 20, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.: The Northwest African American Museum in Seattle honors the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with its annual King Day celebration featuring notable speakers, inspirational performances, kids’ activities and giveaways. This year’s theme is “Forward Together”, a response to Dr. King’s book Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community? and his 1967 speech “Where Do We Go From Here?” Forward Together is both a call to action and a promise to the community that NAAM will remain dedicated to serving as the cornerstone of meaningful community engagement.

January 20, 1 p.m.: City of Tacoma presents its Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center. The event will include the presentation of the Lifetime Service Award, honoring Shawn Durnen, and the Emerging Leader Award, recognizing Brian Gatewood. In addition to these honors, the celebration will feature a dynamic program and a community outreach fair at 11 a.m. This year’s theme, Building Bridges, underscores the importance of fostering unity and collaboration within the community. Stories will be shared throughout the program that highlight how individuals and organizations from diverse backgrounds work together to create meaningful connections and drive positive change. The theme expands on last year’s focus, A Community Blueprint: Building Block by Block, by emphasizing collective action and shared purpose. By exploring how bridges—both literal and metaphorical—can unite people, the event aims to inspire attendees to commit to building a more inclusive and harmonious Tacoma.

January 20, 11 a.m.: The Greater Everett MLK Community Celebration March & Rally 2025 begins at Everett Memorial Stadium and stops at VOAWW Carl Gipson Center with music, food, community resources, speakers, Prodigies for Peace Youth Award Winners presentation, and more. Individuals, families, schools, classes, organizations, businesses, and more are encouraged to march together and show off their group’s theme appropriate spirit with flags, signs, t-shirts, banners and more. MLK Day isn't a day off, it's a day on!

January 20, 9:30-11:30 a.m.: Lift Every Voice Legacy (LEVL) will host its 7th Annual Tribute to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. - Inspiring a Beloved Community in Song, Artistic Expression and Dance for Children and Families at Edmonds Waterfront Center. The theme this year, “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop,” is taken from Rev. Dr. King’s last speech on April 3, 1968, a day before he was assassinated in Memphis on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel. Free to attend.

January 20, 7 p.m.: The 25th Annual MLK Jr Day event presented by Bellingham's Community Food Co-op will take place at Bellingham Unitarian Fellowship. Karl Meyer, community outreach coordinator for Bellingham’s Community Food Co-op, said the event promises to lift the spirit of King’s legacy of inclusion with music by Checo Tohomaso. Like King, he focuses on communicating the positive, using the healing qualities of soul music to reach as many people as possible. Although the all-ages event officially begins at 7 p.m., Tohomaso invites the community to join him one hour earlier, to sing together songs like “Everyday People,” “Woke Up This Morning,” “Steal Away,” “Oh Happy Day,” “Love Train” and “A Change is Going to Come.” Bellingham City Council Member Skip Williams will share “A Change is Going to Come” as part of the evening’s musical performance. (This information was sourced from Salish Current.)

January 23, 7-9 p.m.: University of Puget Sound presents the 39th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration at Kilworth Memorial Chapel. This year’s keynote speaker will be the Reverend Dr. Leslie Braxton, our Spring 2025 Swope Endowed Lecturer. Reverend Braxton is the Senior Pastor at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship. His talk is entitled "Martin Luther King, Jr., A Model of Moral Leadership in an Immoral Empire." In addition to Reverend Braxton’s address, the event will feature welcome remarks, the presentation of Puget Sound’s annual "Keep Living the Dream" Award, and a closing call to action by University Chaplain Reverend Dave Wright ’96. Following the program, all are welcome to attend a reception with Reverend Braxton in Kilworth Lounge.

January 25, 3 p.m.: Ruby Bridges: A Civil Rights Journey will be performed at Mount Tahoma High School. The year is 1960 and six-year old Ruby is braving hate and racism as she becomes the first child to integrate into a public school. This play explores what Ruby’s first days would have been like as the only student in the classroom because the white families would not let their children attend class with her. Follow Ruby’s journey as she develops a special bond with her teacher Mrs. Henry and the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s grows in intensity from the experience of Ruby, to Rosa Parks, and lunch counter sit-ins.

January 25, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.: City Year’s MLK Day of Service takes place at South Shore PK-8th Grade in Seattle. City Year believes MLK Day is a “day on” in which we are actively in service to our community, specifically our Seattle Public School partners. During this day, volunteers will learn and work together to revitalize the South Shore campus for faculty, staff, and students. In past MLK Service Days volunteers have painted murals, participated in outdoor projects, organized classrooms, and kids ages 4 – 11 have specialized youth projects. All are welcome to MLK Service Day so bring your friends, family, and network of education equity supporters! We will all come together to provide a safe and clean learning environment for the 700 elementary and middle students of South Shore.

