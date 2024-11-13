Join us for the annual Tacoma Tree Lighting and KNKX Open House

Tacoma’s annual holiday tree lighting festivities mark the official start of the holiday season. Presented by Tacoma City Theaters and the City of Tacoma, this year's festivities are Saturday, Nov. 30 beginning at 5 p.m. at the Pantages Theater (901 Broadway) and on the Broadway Plaza.

There will be free refreshments, free photos with Santa, live entertainment courtesy of the JBLM Brass Quartet, and plenty of holiday cheer to go around. The official tree lighting ceremony begins at 6 p.m. with KNKX's Paige Hansen.

If you arrive early, you can enjoy a delightful performance of "The Most Wonderful Time of the Year" by the Tacoma Concert Band. The performance starts at 3 p.m.

While you're in the neighborhood, stop by KNKX's Tacoma Studios at 930 Broadway between 4:30 and 6 p.m. leading up to the tree lighting ceremony. Enjoy live music from saxophonist Kareem Kandi and refreshments, plus, you can take a self-guided tour.