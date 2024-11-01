Blues Fans! Join KNKX for our Second Studio Sessions Watch Party

Go behind the scenes of KNKX’s exclusive studio sessions

Special thanks to 4Culture for their support.

For our second Studio Sessions Watch Party on YouTube Live, KNKX delivers the blues. Join us on Thursday, November 14 at 7 p.m. PT. when we’ll feature sessions with vocalist Ruthie Foster; roots band, The Wood Brothers; and guitarist and vocalist Eric Gales, all recorded earlier this year in KNKX’s Seattle studios.

KNKX All Blues host John Kessler will be live during the Watch Party to provide context behind the music and share stories from his interviews with these artists. During the Watch Party, you can join the online conversation.

The event is free. Register for our Studio Sessions Watch Party below, and thanks for being part of the KNKX community! Thanks to 4Culture for their support.