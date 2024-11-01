Blues Fans! Join KNKX for our Second Studio Sessions Watch Party
Go behind the scenes of KNKX’s exclusive studio sessions
For our second Studio Sessions Watch Party on YouTube Live, KNKX delivers the blues. Join us on Thursday, November 14 at 7 p.m. PT. when we’ll feature sessions with vocalist Ruthie Foster; roots band, The Wood Brothers; and guitarist and vocalist Eric Gales, all recorded earlier this year in KNKX’s Seattle studios.
KNKX All Blues host John Kessler will be live during the Watch Party to provide context behind the music and share stories from his interviews with these artists. During the Watch Party, you can join the online conversation.
The event is free. Register for our Studio Sessions Watch Party below, and thanks for being part of the KNKX community! Thanks to 4Culture for their support.
About the Musicians
Eric Gales
Guitar virtuoso Eric Gales was at KNKX for a very special solo session. He is considered one of the best, if not the best guitarist on the planet. The praise has come from all over the music world, from people like Joe Bonamassa, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Albert King and Carlos Santana, who is his godfather. He is arguably one of the most important and expressive guitarists of our time, in any genre. His most recent album, Crown, was nominated for a Grammy award in 2022.
Ruthie Foster
Ruthie Foster is a Texas-based singer/songwriter who seamlessly weaves together blues, soul, gospel and even reggae. She’s been nominated five times for a Grammy Award and won multiple Blues Music Awards. Her latest album Healing Time came out in 2022 and received a Grammy nomination in the Best Contemporary Blues Album category.
Wood Brothers
The Wood Brothers are Oliver Wood on guitar, Chris Wood on bass, and honorary brother multi-instrumentalist Jano Rix. They are not easily categorized and draw on many influences including folk, gospel, blues and jazz. As The Wood Brothers, they have made nine studio albums since 2006 and five live albums. Their latest is Heart is the Hero.