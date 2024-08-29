Join our First KNKX Watch Party
Go behind the scenes of KNKX’s exclusive studio sessions
Join fellow music fans for our first Studio Sessions Watch Party, Sept.19 at 7 p.m. PDT. To launch our series: piano legend and Grammy nominee Monty Alexander and his trio recorded at Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, and the bebop supergroup The Cookers, recorded in KNKX’s Seattle studios.
KNKX music host Abe Beeson will be on YouTube Live for our inaugural Watch Party to provide context behind the music and share stories from his interviews with these veteran jazz artists. During the Watch Party, you can join the online conversation.
The event is free and will be streamed on YouTube. Register for our first Studio Sessions Watch Party now, and thanks for being part of the KNKX community!
About the Musicians
The Cookers
The Cookers (Craig Handy; tenor saxophone; Donald Harrison, sax; Eddie Henderson, trumpet; David Weiss, trumpet; George Cables, piano; Cecil McBee, bass; Billy Hart, drums) The Cookers have been together for 16 years. This exciting all-star septet summons up an aggressive mid ‘60s spirit with a potent collection of expansive post-bop originals marked by all the requisite killer instincts and pyrotechnic playing expected of some of the heaviest hitters on the scene today.
Monty Alexander Trio
Monty Alexander Trio (Monty Alexander, piano; Luke Sellick, bass; Jason Brown, drums) With his vibrant personality and broad range of jazz and Jamaican musical expressions (he hails from Kingston, Jamaica), Monty continues to delight a global audience. He's a perennial favorite at jazz festivals and venues worldwide. His repertoire includes the American songbook, the blues, gospel, bebop, calypso, and reggae. Monty was at Jazz Alley in support of his 2024 release, D-Day. This very special KNKX studio session included a conversation with Monty and his long-time friend John Dimitriou.