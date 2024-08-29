Join our First KNKX Watch Party

Go behind the scenes of KNKX’s exclusive studio sessions

Join fellow music fans for our first Studio Sessions Watch Party, Sept.19 at 7 p.m. PDT. To launch our series: piano legend and Grammy nominee Monty Alexander and his trio recorded at Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, and the bebop supergroup The Cookers, recorded in KNKX’s Seattle studios.

KNKX music host Abe Beeson will be on YouTube Live for our inaugural Watch Party to provide context behind the music and share stories from his interviews with these veteran jazz artists. During the Watch Party, you can join the online conversation.

The event is free and will be streamed on YouTube. Register for our first Studio Sessions Watch Party now, and thanks for being part of the KNKX community!