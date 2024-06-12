Juneteenth 2024 - Regional Events

Juneteenth, otherwise known as Black Independence Day, commemorates the day in 1865 when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas heard the news of their freedom, two years after President Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth is a day to celebrate and honor the influence and the history of Black Americans and to recognize the resilience, intellect, and the many contributions the Black American community has made to Washington State, and the United States. In June 2021, President Joe Biden signed a bill to establish Juneteenth as a federal holiday.

Here are some regional events marking Juneteenth 2024:

Seattle

Celebrate Juneteenth Week at the Northwest African American Museum (NAAM).

On June 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., it’s a Skate Party at Judkins Park. The museum will be open all day, but join us at Judkins Park from 12PM - 5PM for our Annual Juneteenth Skate Party. Attendees will enjoy skates for rent, a variety of food truck vendors, music, and more. We will also have a variety of community product and service vendors in attendance to share with attendees new information, products, and services offered throughout the Pacific Northwest.

On June 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. NAAM is offering free Father’s Day admission for a special celebration of community and fatherhood. Bring the entire family to enjoy in-person interactive story times throughout the day as well as a Juneteenth film festival. We will have food from more local delicious food trucks and enjoy music from Seattle's own jazz band, Goody Bagg. Additionally, all fathers in attendance will receive a special Father's Day appreciation gift from NAAM.

On June 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., in honor of Juneteenth, the museum will be open with free admission for the entire community to enjoy. If you haven't gotten a chance to experience the museum this year, Juneteenth is the ideal day to visit NAAM to see our two newest exhibits: Emmett Till & Mamie Till-Mobley: Let the World See and Interrupting Privilege. We will be hosting Juneteenth arts and crafts for kids as well as a KIP Book giveaway.

June 16, 7-9:15 p.m.: STG presents Songs of Black Folks -a Juneteenth Celebration at the Paramount Theatre. This year's theme is "Black Freedom, Black Faith, and Black Fashion." Building on the resounding success of previous years, Songs of Black Folk returns to Seattle’s Paramount Theater for its annual celebration of African American heritage, resilience, and cultural richness. The concert will once again showcase the evolution of Black music, from its origins on the African continent to its profound influence on various genres, including classical, blues, jazz, gospel, R&B, hip-hop, and spoken word. Songs of Black Folk combines the musical virtuosity of Carnegie Hall with the audience enthusiasm of the Apollo Theater.

June 19, 7:30 p.m.: South Hudson Music Project presents Juneteenth: The Music of Tina Turner featuring Ayesha Brooks with D’Vonne Lewis, Wayne Horvitz, Darren Loucas, Jeremy Lightfoot, and the South Hudson Horns.

June 19, 12-8 p.m.: The Summer of Soul Juneteenth Celebration takes place at Jimi Hendrix Park in Seattle.

June 22, 1:30-6:30 p.m.: The 8th Annual Juneteenth Celebration at Othello Park in Seattle features soul food, arts and crafts, entertainment, caricature art, balloon twisting, resources, a vendor marketplace, and food bank.

June 22, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Atlantic Street Center's 23rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration at Rainier Beach Community Center. In honor of freedom and culture, Atlantic Street Center offers a day featuring a resource fair, local vendors, excellent food, family-friendly activities, raffles, and vivacious performances.

Tacoma

June 19, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Juneteenth Celebration: A Road to Economic Freedom takes place at Stewart Heights Park in Tacoma.

June 22-23: Bite of Black Business Summer Days 5th Annual Summer Kickoff/Honoring Juneteenth at Wright Park in Tacoma. Get more information here.

Renton

June 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Renton Library presents Juneteenth: A Celebration of Freedom. Enjoy events and activities for all ages. Juneteenth commemorates the effective end of slavery in the United States and is a federally recognized holiday. The spirit of this event is to learn about, recognize and celebrate the rich history of African Americans and celebrate cultures across the African diaspora. Please register for each workshop here.

Edmonds

June 19, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.: Lift Every Voice Legacy presents Juneteenth at the Beach - Celebrating Freedom on the grounds of the Edmonds Waterfront Center. The annual Festival of Freedom will include free food, book reading circles by adults to children, storytelling, music, and a free screening of a special movie (title TBA) with free popcorn.

Kenmore

June 19, 3-7 p.m.: The City of Kenmore’s Juneteenth Celebration takes place in conjunction with the Kenmore Farmers Market in the Town Square.

Olympia

June 22, 1-5 p.m.: The Women of Color in Leadership Movement and Media Island International, in partnership with the City of Olympia, invite you to the 2024 Juneteenth Celebration Festival at Rebecca Howard Park (911 Adams Street SE, Olympia). There will be performances and presentations, as well as The Marketplace featuring a vendor area with Black owned and operated businesses.

