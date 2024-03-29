Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NPR's Wait, Wait...Don't Tell Me! is coming to Seattle!

KNKX Public Radio | By KNKX Public Radio
Published March 29, 2024 at 9:10 AM PDT
Wait Wait's Bill Kurtis (left) and host Peter Sagal (right)

KNKX is proud to welcome NPR's Peabody Award-winning show, Wait, Wait...Don't Tell Me! to Seattle for a live taping in front of a live audience at the Paramount Theatre on May 23, 7:30 p.m. Host Peter Sagal will lead a panel of comedians and writers, and a celebrity guest through a rollicking review of the week’s news, aided and abetted by Bill Kurtis. Contestants vie for the most coveted prize in all of public radio: a custom-recorded greeting by any of Wait Wait's cast members for their voicemail. The cast says they’re much more attractive than they sound—find out for yourself by attending the show. Panel and celebrity guest are still to be announced. Get your tickets before they sell out!
KNKX Events
KNKX Public Radio
Articles from KNKX
See stories by KNKX Public Radio
Related Content