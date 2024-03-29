NPR's Wait, Wait...Don't Tell Me! is coming to Seattle!

KNKX is proud to welcome NPR's Peabody Award-winning show, Wait, Wait...Don't Tell Me! to Seattle for a live taping in front of a live audience at the Paramount Theatre on May 23, 7:30 p.m. Host Peter Sagal will lead a panel of comedians and writers, and a celebrity guest through a rollicking review of the week’s news, aided and abetted by Bill Kurtis. Contestants vie for the most coveted prize in all of public radio: a custom-recorded greeting by any of Wait Wait's cast members for their voicemail. The cast says they’re much more attractive than they sound—find out for yourself by attending the show. Panel and celebrity guest are still to be announced. Get your tickets before they sell out!