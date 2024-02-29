Women's History Month - Regional Events

March is Women’s History Month, which is dedicated to recognizing women's contributions in U.S. history. (The U.S. is the only country that devotes an entire month to the recognition of women.) Celebrated more widely is International Women's Day, which is March 8. KNKX will honor International Women's Day by playing all women leaders in the world of jazz and blues on Midday Jazz and Evening Jazz.

Enjoy these regional events and resources celebrating Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day.

Western Washington University has a number of online resources about Women’s History Month, including women in STEM, the impact of Title IX on Women, and much more.

At Northwest African American Museum’s website, you can watch a discussion with Seattle-based artist and entrepreneur Hiawatha D. reflecting on his art exhibit, "Iconic Black Women: Ain’t I a Woman." Inspired by Black people transcending historical, societal, racial, and economic challenges in America, the exhibit is Hiawatha D.’s homage to the resilience, power, and beauty of Black women history-makers.

March 8: Join the Seattle Composers Alliance for their International Women's Day Live Sessions concert at the Royal Room from 7-11 p.m. SCA Live Sessions is an ongoing concert series celebrating works of local music creators, performed by rotating lineups of world-class musicians.

For International Women’s Day, they’re specifically highlighting works by women, women-identifying, and other underrepresented gender identities. On March 8, the Kate Olson Sextet brings the evening’s music to life, which includes an all-star cast of players with deep roots in Seattle’s jazz, funk, and fusion scene, performing works from 16 local composers.

March 8: Native Action Network presents the Native Women’s Leadership Report Launch luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. celebrating Native women leadership in Washington State. The Native Women's Leadership Report is the culmination of a first-of-its-kind study seeking to understand and support the leadership interests of Native women throughout the state of Washington.

NAN believes in creating vital connections across generations. Their mission is to honor the positive impacts of Native women in our community and empower the next generation to shape the social and economic world they envision. This event will serve as an inspiring and educational opportunity, fostering unity and empowerment within the Native community.

March 8: The 6th Annual Edmonds International Women’s Day Celebration is from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Edmonds Waterfront Center. This year's event features speakers from the Seattle Kraken, Rough & Tumble Pub, GSBA and more. The event is expected to sell out.

March 8: International Women’s Day Expo is at Columbia Tower Club in Seattle from 6-8 p.m. It's a celebration of women's achievements and a platform to empower and inspire. This in-person event will be held at the prestigious Columbia Tower Club, offering breathtaking views of the city.

The expo offers the opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals, engage in thought-provoking discussions, and explore a variety of booths showcasing women-led businesses and organizations.

March 8: Lynnwood’s International Women’s Day 2024 is from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Spruce Elementary School. Organized by the Latino Educational Training Institute, this in-person event is dedicated to honoring and uplifting women from diverse backgrounds in partnership with Edmonds School District and the City of Lynnwood.

Get ready for an inspiring lineup of speakers and engaging workshops. Connect with like-minded individuals and be part of the movement that advocates for gender equality and women's rights. Throughout the event, you will have the opportunity to network, share stories, and gain valuable insights from women leaders in various fields. Discover new perspectives, celebrate achievements, and learn how you can contribute to creating a more inclusive society.

March 9, 10 a.m.: Celebrate with the Women's History Month 5k, a fun and empowering run at Green Lake Park. Lace up your sneakers for a morning of fitness, camaraderie, and celebration.

This event is for women of all ages and fitness levels. So grab your girlfriends, sisters, and moms, and run together to honor the amazing women who have shaped our history.

March 10: Coastal Jazz & Blues presents The Ostara Project - Roots & Wings, 2-4 p.m. at The Magee Auditorium in Vancouver, B.C. Canadian female artist supergroup The Ostara Project come together for a jazz celebration of International Women’s Day performing pieces from their self-titled debut album , as well as their latest project, Roots and Wings.

The Ostara Project artists include Allison Yu (saxophones), Rachel Therrien (trumpet/flugelhorn), Amanda Tosoff (piano), Jodi Proznick (bass), Valerie Lacombe (drums). The show features numerous special guest vocalists including Dawn Pemberton, Terri-Lynn Williams Davidson, Shruti Ramani, and Laila Biali.

March 14: Women in Cloud - "Women who Advocate For Diversity, Equity and Inclusion" takes place at the AWS Skills Center in Seattle from 4-7 p.m. This event celebrates and empowers women who are passionate about advocating for diversity, equity, and inclusion. We are pleased to present three inspiring women who will share their stories of courage and how they have advocated for diversity, equity and inclusion.

March 23-24: The Northwest Women’s Show at the Tacoma Dome features two days of fashion, health, food, and fun with two stages and hundreds of exhibits plus entertainment and more.

March 23: Women’s Prom Night is presented by The Wellness Shop & Boutique in Orting from 6-9 p.m. Get ready to dance the night away to live music with your gals and make history together! Prom night is a celebration of our individuality, our friendships, and our shared moments of laughter and joy.

March 30: Post Alley Film Festival 2024 at SIFF Film Center features woman-centric and eccentric short films from around the block and around the world. Stories by women for everyone. Past screenings included early work of Megan Griffiths, SJ Chiro, Lynn Shelton, Robin Wright Penn, and Ana Lily Amipour. Awards, Q&As, prizes and surprises, and a silent auction. PAFF is sponsored by Women in Film Seattle.

