KNKX Honors Black History Month 2024 - Regional Events

Black History Month is a time to learn about, and reflect on the history and accomplishments of the Black and African American leaders and innovators who have helped shape our world. KNKX invites you to celebrate Black History Month with these regional events, activities, and resources.

Black Heritage Society of Washington State

The Black Heritage Society of Washington State documents the culture and heritage of Black people statewide, and advocates for saving places to uphold the notion that Washington State history is an essential link in the broader narrative that defines the story of our nation. Find out more here.

Month of February: Tacoma Public Library celebrates Black History Month with curated events, booklists, and eResources. Check out the schedule here.

Month of February: Every day in February, kids can head to the Art Studio at the Hands On Children’s Museum to celebrate and be inspired by Artists of Color for Black History Month in Olympia. One activity is Shaping History, where kids can participate in clay sculpting and drawing inspiration. Another activity, Shared Stories Bookmaking, teaches kids how books are made and then they can write their own! (event listing courtesy of Parent Map)

February 1: Tacoma's Buffalo Soldiers Museum presents Always Prepared: Building the Road for Equality from 5:30-8 p.m. at Washington State History Museum. Presenter is Luther Adams, Free Man of Color, Ph.D.

Civil Rights Legacy Tour

January 9-February 9: Tacoma Arts Live presents Civil Rights Legacy Tour. The play will be performed at 30 elementary, middle, and high schools in the South Sound region. There will be a FREE public performance on Saturday, February 10 at 3:00 p.m. at Mount Tahoma High School, located at 4634 S 74th St in Tacoma. No purchase is required to attend; however, reservations are recommended. This event is first come, first served, and guests should arrive by 2:45 p.m. to guarantee entry to the performance. For more than 10 years, Tacoma Arts Live has presented original touring productions that honor the legacy of civil rights leaders and encourage civic responsibility among young learners. These touring shows have reached tens of thousands of students at schools throughout Pierce, King, South Kitsap, and Thurston Counties. This series of theatrical works explores the on-going story of civil rights, bringing to life both history and civics concepts. Each play is accompanied by a study guide for K-12 students and fulfills the state educational requirements for the January Good Citizen/Temperance recognition.

Black History Month Museum

February 1-28: 2024 Call to Conscience Black History Month Museum - Rainier Avenue Radio has converted the Columbia City Theater into a museum for the entire month of February, featuring exhibits and installations by various organizations and artists. Don't miss this unique Black History Month experience!

February 1: The City of Bellevue Diversity Advantage Team in partnership with Onyx Fine Arts Collective and MG2 invite you to attend a reception celebrating the opening of "Elevating Voices," a month-long art exhibit at Bellevue City Hall featuring art from Pacific Northwest Black artists. The exhibit, curated by Jay Taylor, will elevate the art of local Black creatives in honor of Black History Month and will be displayed at City Hall throughout the month of February. The public is invited to gather for a night of food, art, music and conversation as we celebrate the historic and present contributions and accomplishments of Black voices. The reception is from 6-8 p.m.

February 2-23: The Grand Cinema in Tacoma presents a Black Film Series, including Boyz in the Hood, Blacula, Shaft, and Poetic Justice. Join us in celebrating Black filmmakers, storytellers, and performers this February for Black History Month! Programmed in collaboration with Daz Johnson and eTc.

Museum of Flight

February 3: Museum of Flight presents The Life of Bessie Coleman: First African-American Female Aviator in the side gallery from 1-2 p.m.Experience a unique historical reenactment of the life of the world’s first African-American female to become a licensed pilot in the 1920s. Through a dynamic performance by Bessie Coleman’s great-niece, Gigi, hear about her many accomplishments in the field of aviation.

February 3: Metro Parks Tacoma presents a Black History Celebration at the People's Community Center in Tacoma, 11 a.m to 3 p.m. Celebrating the many achievements and contributions made by African Americans to our economic, cultural, spiritual, and political development, hosted by Boe Blast.

February 7: Seattle Opera and Town Hall Seattle present A Conversation with Tamara Payne at 7:30 p.m. The event will also be live streamed. Tamara will talk about her biography, The Dead Are Arising: The Life of Malcolm X. In 1990, Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Les Payne embarked on a nearly thirty-year-long quest to interview anyone he could find who actually knew Malcolm X. Tamara Payne is Les Payne’s daughter and served as his principal researcher.

February 7 and 14, various times: In partnership with members of the Thurston County Black community, the Governor’s Mansion Foundation (GMF) is recognizing the 2024 Black History Month theme “African Americans and the Arts.” During the one-hour tour, local Black artists, whose works are on display in the mansion’s gallery, will be showcased along with short performances of poetry and music. Make reservations online via the mansion tour request form. Reservations must be made at least 24 hours in advance and are offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Each tour is open to 25 guests and spots fill up fast.

February 13: United Way of King County presents Advancing Racial Equity: Revisiting Dr. King's Lost Speechfrom 6-7:30 p.m. at Rainier Arts Center. Join us to celebrate Black History Month and for an evening of advancing racial equity in King County. Come, listen, learn, and take action! Explore excerpts from one of Dr. Martin Luther King’s speeches, a treasure discovered in 2008. Our panelists include Colleen Echohawk, Jorge L. Barón, Marcus Boston, and Gordon McHenry, Jr.

February 15: Northwest African American Museum presents Black History Month Keynote with Dr. Doretha Williams from 6-8 p.m. Dr. Williams will be joined by her family history team from the Smithsonian Museum. She’ll discuss Black family history and genealogy. Dr. Williams' presentation honors NAAM's tradition of hosting a Smithsonian scholar for Black History Month.

February 15: The Hawk Foundation for Research and Education in African Culture, in partnership with the City of Olympia and Olympia School District, invite the community to join a celebration of Black history and heritage from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public and will feature presenters, music and food. Happening at the Kenneth J. Minnaert Center for the Arts at South Puget Sound Community College. (event listing courtesy of Parent Map)

February 17: The BIMA Black History Month Soiréeis a time to come together and celebrate Black culture with a night filled with music, art, and a special pop-up group of vendors from Seattle's Black Love Market. Indulge in a night of dancing while shopping Black-owned businesses and enjoying live music and performances. Grab a drink from the bistro, hit the dance floor, and surround yourself with community. From 6-10 p.m. at Bainbridge Island Museum of Art.

February 17: The Black History Month Storytelling Gala takes place in the Activities and Recreation Center at UW Bothell from 1-4 p.m. This event will be from 5pm-8pm on February 16th, 2024 in the ARC Overlook. This event will be broken into three separate activities per hour. The first hour will be an art gallery walk provided by Clamor (literary art journal) and student work. Next there will be a time for storytelling to share Black success stories. Lastly we will have a dance party celebration with catering from a black-owned business. This event is formal attire.

February 17-18 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: The Black History Month+Vendor Market are at The Outlet Collection in Auburn. This year’s event will celebrate artists of all kinds throughout February. For the entire month, explore displays featuring local artists’ works, along with educational exhibits that honor the 2024 theme highlighting prominent black artists. Additionally, enjoy a two-weekend vendor market featuring small and local black-owned businesses.

February 21: The Downtown Seattle YMCA presents Stamped from the Beginning, a thought-provoking journey that spans centuries, shedding light on the deeply rooted issues that have shaped the racial landscape in the United States. This documentary is a crucial watch for those seeking a deeper understanding of the historical forces influencing the ongoing struggle against racism. There will be viewings at 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. No RSVP is required – we hope to see you there.

Coastal Jazz

February 22: Coastal Jazz and Blues presents Rising Stars in Vocal Jazz featuring Dominique Fils-Aimé, at Vancouver’s KW Studios. Hailing from Montreal, Dominique puts the history of African-American musical culture into the heart of her work. Her new show invites you to delve into the roots of her soul with a strong desire to connect with one's higher self, and the intention of enveloping you in a soothing aural embrace.

February 24-March 9: Seattle Opera presents X - The Life and Times of Malcolm X at McCaw Hall. Activist. Orator. Husband. Leader. One of the most misunderstood figures in US history, Malcolm X was an icon of the Civil Rights Movement. Get to know the man through a series of biographical vignettes that follow Malcolm X from his interrupted childhood in Lansing, Michigan to his tragic murder in Harlem. With a score by Pulitzer Prize-winning American composer Anthony Davis (The Central Park Five) that fuses elements of modernism, minimalism, and jazz, X produces a sound world that is unmistakably individual. Kenneth Kellogg and Joshua Stewart return to McCaw Hall as Malcolm and Elijah/Street in this "riveting and uncompromising work" (The New Yorker) that is being restored to the operatic canon in a co-production with Detroit Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, The Metropolitan Opera, and Opera Omaha.

