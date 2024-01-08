Martin Luther King, Jr. Day 2024 - Regional Events

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday in the United States marking the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. This year, the holiday will be observed on Dr. King's actual birthday--January 15. King was the chief spokesperson for nonviolent activism in the Civil Rights Movement, which protested racial discrimination in federal and state law.

The campaign for a federal holiday in King's honor began soon after his assassination in 1968. President Ronald Reagan signed the holiday into law in 1983, and it was first observed three years later on January 20, 1986. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day was officially observed in all 50 states for the first time in 2000.

Here are some regional events going on in celebration of MLK Jr. Day:

January 9-15: Seattle MLK Jr. Coalition presents MLK Jr.’s Dream Unfinished - 41st Annual Celebration. Events include workshops at Garfield High School, Community Dialogue at Washington Hall, a Youth Event at McKinney Center, an Opportunity Fair at Garfield High School, a Rally in the Garfield High School Gym, and a March beginning in the Garfield High School parking lot. See website for the complete schedule.

January 11: King County will celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's legacy in-person from noon to 1 p.m. at Benaroya Hall. The theme and accompanying quote for the 2024 Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration are: Theme–Passing the torch, continuing the journey. Quote–“The task is not done. The journey is not complete. We can and we must do more.” – Martin Luther King III

January 12-15: The YMCA of Snohomish County will honor and celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. by hosting the 3rd Annual YMCA Martin Luther King, Jr. Inspirational Weekend. On January 12 from 7-9 a.m. it's the Inspirational Breakfast at Angels of the Winds Arena in Everett with Keynote Speaker Eric M. Bailey. On January 15, YMCAs throughout Snohomish County will host “Make It a Day ON, Not a Day OFF” honoring Dr. King’s servant leadership spirit. The Y will mobilize hundreds of volunteers who will give back through the YMCA MLK Day of Service projects identified and facilitated by Y staff, civic leaders and community volunteers. Also happening on January 15, join The Greater Everett MLK Community Celebration March & Rally, hosted by The Snohomish County Black Heritage Committee and partners.

January 12: South Puget Sound Community College presents an MLK Day event with Keynote Speaker Spencer Paysinger at the Kenneth J. Minneart Center for the Arts on the campus. The event is at 7:30 p.m.

January 13-15: PEAK Hoops Seattle presents the MLK Classic Tournament at the Mercer Island Boys and Girls Club.

January 14: MLK Celebration: Seeding the Dream takes place at Bainbridge Island Museum of Art from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Join Kitsap ERACE, Living Arts Cultural Hertiage Project and more at BIMA for this year's-youth led and youth-developed Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration. We will examine contemporary impacts of Dr. King’s legacy and its inspiration of a new generation of youth leaders, activists, and artists. Featuring poetry, dance, oratory presentations, music, singing, and community voices, this event captures the energy, excitement, and earnest exuberance of modern day dreams of social justice.

January 15: Lift Every Voice Legacy presents The 6th Annual Tribute to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at 220 Railroad Avenue in Edmonds.

January 15: The Let the Dream Ring - MLK Prayer Breakfast is 7-8:30 a.m. at the Sheraton Grand Seattle Downtown.

January 15: King Day 2024 at Northwest African American Museum is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Join NAAM for our annual King Day celebration honoring the life, legacy and sacrifice of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Enjoy a day at NAAM full of music, movies, motivational speakers, and activities for the entire family. During the celebration, we will be debuting a new exhibit entitled Interrupting Privilege hosted by The Center for Communication, Difference, and Equity (CCDE). This interactive exhibit will be an immersive mixed-media experience where attendees learn the history and methodology of Interrupting Privilege and have the unique opportunity to listen to recorded dialogues as we honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. together.

January 15: Denny International Middle School invites you to join their MLK Day of Service for Seattle and King County from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will bring together alumni, donors, community members, and corporate partners as we revitalize Denny International Middle School. Volunteers will have the opportunity to paint murals, improve campus landscaping, clean, and organize the school for students, faculty, and staff. We believe MLK Day is a “day on”, so come join us as we support the students of Denny International Middle School through service.

January 15: UW Black Student Union presents Then, Now and Forever - Martin Luther King, Jr. Unity Breakfastfrom 8-10:30 a.m. at William W. Philip Hall, UW Tacoma.

January 15: Washington State History Museum in Tacoma presents its Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemoration from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Theater performances at the History Museum will bring to life Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy. Tacoma Arts Live presents Where Blooming Flowers Meet the Sky by Darryin B. Cunningham. Follow the story of Zhuli, a young artist writing a new book of poetry, as she is visited by three prominent ancestors from the 1960s civil rights era. Each one gives her a piece of wisdom from their experience, helping her to find her voice.

January 15: MLK Health Fair at Crossroads Bellevue from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is a vibrant event dedicated to promoting health and well-being for all. You'll find a diverse range of activities and resources focused on improving health outcomes and fostering a sense of community. Discover local health organizations, and connect with experts who are passionate about creating a more equitable society. Explore various health-related booths, where you can learn about preventive care, mental health resources, fitness tips, and much more. This event offers something for everyone, regardless of age or background. Come together with friends, family, and neighbors to celebrate the vision of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and work towards a healthier, more inclusive future. Mark your calendars for the MLK Health Fair and be part of a transformative event that prioritizes health equity and community engagement.

City of Lynnwood

January 15: City of Lynnwood presents a Day On Not a Day Off in celebration of MLK Day of Service. Meet at 9 a.m. at the Lynnwood Senior Center. Gather your family and friends to help beautify the Mesika Trail. Volunteers will pull invasive plant species, help with trail repairs and tree planting.

January 15: The Hands On Children's Museum in Olympia invites you to Celebrate Kindness & Community with special art activities and collaborative activities including: children’s book readings by Merritt D. Long, Author of My View from the Back of the Bus; share your stories with bookmaking and cards; write notes of kindness on their helping hands yew tree; silkscreen a peace print; learn about Black History STEAM Heroes; and more.

WWU

January 15: Several organizations in Whatcom County are partnering on a day of service to learn, celebrate, and honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. beginning at 10 a.m. at Sehome High School in Bellingham.

