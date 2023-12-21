Folklife Sessions @ Métier Brewing Company

Sponsored by KNKX. Métier Brewing Company and Northwest Folklife have partnered to host a monthly concert series, allowing NW Folklife to showcase our network of artists in a local business that celebrates the age-old craft of beermaking. MBC is all about strengthening community and creating a welcoming gathering space for families, friends, and those who appreciate exceptional beer. Located in the Central Distric, Seattle's Historic Black neighborhood, Métier is one of the few Black-owned breweries in the country. As part of last year's Cultural Focus, Metamorphosis, this partnership helps reclaim the dynamism of Folk as a way of life for people of all backgrounds, heritages, and traditions, not merely a stigmatized musical genre.

The series is every first Thursday.

January 2024: Jay Mabin Trio

February 2024: Grace Love

March 2024: Jed Crisologo

Stay tuned for more info about future concerts.

Northwest Folklife is truly excited to partner with Métier Brewing Company to share in our ethos that folk and craft is a product of and for Our Beloved Community.