Jackson Street Jazz Walk Presents - September 8-10

Supported by KNKX. At a time when most Central District African American residents are displaced from the once primarily black community and their musical legacy forgotten, the Jackson Street Jazz Walk draws audiences together to celebrate, commemorate and build upon the rich musical history of the area. Remembering the past, it honors the music of its icons such as Ernestine Anderson, Ray Charles, and Quincy Jones, while giving a diverse and inclusive array of Seattle musical artists the opportunity to perform in this MUSIC, COMMUNITY, & LEGACY event.

Presented as a Music For A Cause event, benefiting the Carolyn Downs Medical Clinic, the jazz walk begins with the September 8, 6-9:00 PM Red Dress Jazz Gala at the Langston Hughes Performing Arts Center, featuring the legendary Nathan Breedlove Quartet, a performance by chart-topping singer/songwriter Eugenie Jones, and a “History Worth Preserving” presentation by Stephanie Johnson Toliver, President of the Black Heritage Society of Washington State. A Blues Bash After Party immediately follows, 9-11:00 PM, at the Wonder Ethiopian Restaurant Sports Bar, featuring Washington Blues Society’s Best Guitarist of the Year winner, Raphel Tranquilino.

On September 9, 3:00 – 9:30 PM, the Jackson Street Jazz Walk will present jazz, blues, Latin, and soul music of 22 Seattle bands on 10 community stages in multiple restaurants and public spaces along historic Jackson Street, including Cheeky Café, Shewa-Ber Bar & Restaurant (MC'd by KNKX's Terae Stefon), Wonder Ethiopian Restaurant & Sports Bar, Pratt Fine Arts Plaza (MC'd by KNKX's Abe Beeson), Jackson Apartments, the Central Area Senior Center’s Green Dolphin Room, and the newly opened Jackson Street Pizza Lounge. Visit the KNKX booth on the Pratt Fine Arts Plaza from 5-8 p.m.

Pratt Fine Arts Center will present its Annual Open House hands-on arts event on the same day, hosting four jazz walk bands in their outdoor plaza area, including The Joe Brazil Legacy Band, Comfort Food, Todo Es, and the Jovino Santos Neto Quarteto.

On September 10, the Jazz Walk reaches beyond Jackson to present a unique performance – Seattle SINGS! - at Queen Anne’s Fountainhead Gallery. Backed by the Shawn Schlogel Trio, an array of Seattle vocalists, including Ben Black, Kim Maguire, Joan Penney, and Nancy Erickson Lamont, will perform.

While historically, African American music artists performed in the Central District because they were not allowed to perform in mainstream, white-owned clubs, today’s jazz walk is committed to building new legacies through a presentation of a diverse and inclusive array of today’s top musical artists.