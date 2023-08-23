The Walk Home: A Landmark Trial

Tuesday, September 12

5:30 pm to 7:30 pm

On Tuesday, September 12, you are invited to a conversation with the team of journalists behind The Walk Home. They will preview the upcoming trial of the Tacoma Police officers involved in the death of Manny Ellis and their plans for coverage.

KNKX reporters Mayowa Aina and Jared Brown will give you a preview of what to expect and answer questions about this landmark case.

The 2020 killing of Manny Ellis, while in the custody of three Tacoma police officers, occurred in the midst of the national call for police reform. The KNKX News team has covered the case since the beginning and it was the subject of last year's narrative podcast The Walk Home, a collaboration between KNKX and The Seattle Times.

The podcast has received several honors, including a regional and national Edward R. Murrow Awards, a Public Media Journalists Association award, and the hosts were recognized by the Livingston Awards and by Current magazine. The Walk Home was also named one of the top podcasts of 2022 by Vulture.

Run of show

5:45 p.m. Doors Open

6:15 p.m. Program and Audience Q & A

7:30 p.m. Event Ends