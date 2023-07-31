Join KNKX at the Downtown Tacoma Block Party this Sunday!

Celebrate summer at the Downtown Tacoma Block Party on Sunday, August 6 from 12 to 8 p.m. at 9th & Broadway and discover the vibrant culture and diverse community that make Downtown Tacoma special!

This event is free to the public featuring fun for all ages. Activities include vendors, a beer garden, a food area, live music, stand-up comedy, line dancing, skateboarding, art, pop-up performers, a kid's area and free parking. And don't forget to stop by KNKX's booth in front of our Tacoma studios on Broadway!