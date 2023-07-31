Listener-supported 88.5 KNKX delivers jazz, blues and NPR news on air and online from its studios in Seattle and Tacoma, Washington.


Join KNKX at the Downtown Tacoma Block Party this Sunday!

KNKX Public Radio | By KNKX Public Radio
Published July 31, 2023 at 10:00 AM PDT

Celebrate summer at the Downtown Tacoma Block Party on Sunday, August 6 from 12 to 8 p.m. at 9th & Broadway and discover the vibrant culture and diverse community that make Downtown Tacoma special!

This event is free to the public featuring fun for all ages. Activities include vendors, a beer garden, a food area, live music, stand-up comedy, line dancing, skateboarding, art, pop-up performers, a kid's area and free parking. And don't forget to stop by KNKX's booth in front of our Tacoma studios on Broadway!

