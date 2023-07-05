Join KNKX at the Tacoma Pride Celebration on July 8!

This year's Tacoma Pride Celebration is Saturday, July 8 from noon to 6 p.m. on Pacific Avenue in downtown Tacoma. Come out and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. The street festival will be an all ages event that will include a mainstage hosted by Alma Tacoma with queer and BIPOC entertainment, a beer garden, Makers Market and so much more! While you're there, stop by the KNKX booth and say hello! The entrance to the celebration is 9th and Pacific Avenue.

