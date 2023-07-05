Listener-supported 88.5 KNKX delivers jazz, blues and NPR news on air and online from its studios in Seattle and Tacoma, Washington.


Join KNKX at the Tacoma Pride Celebration on July 8!

Published July 5, 2023 at 5:00 AM PDT
Published July 5, 2023 at 5:00 AM PDT

This year's Tacoma Pride Celebration is Saturday, July 8 from noon to 6 p.m. on Pacific Avenue in downtown Tacoma. Come out and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. The street festival will be an all ages event that will include a mainstage hosted by Alma Tacoma with queer and BIPOC entertainment, a beer garden, Makers Market and so much more! While you're there, stop by the KNKX booth and say hello! The entrance to the celebration is 9th and Pacific Avenue.

