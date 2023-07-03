Listener-supported 88.5 KNKX delivers jazz, blues and NPR news on air and online from its studios in Seattle and Tacoma, Washington.


2023 Summer Series at the Amphitheater Presented by Volunteer Park Trust

KNKX Public Radio
Published July 3, 2023

For a second season of the Volunteer Park Amphitheater, Volunteer Park Trust is presenting six free performances featuring an electric array of musicians and dancers, MC'd by KNKX music hosts. The shows will be on Thursday evenings, July 13 to August 17, from 6-8:30 pm. The Thursday, July 13 event will also be Volunteer Park Trust’s annual Picnic in the Park with free ice cream, lawn games, and craft activities for kids. KNKX is proud to be a Gold sponsor of the concert series. See the lineup below.

Come celebrate with us all summer long! Bring a picnic, your blanket, and your friends and family to enjoy the show each Thursday. Food trucks will also be available at every event. Stop by the KNKX booth in the park every week - say hello, pick up some cool swag, and find out about the open house celebration for KNKX's new Seattle studios later in the summer.

KNKX thanks BECU for their support.

Summer Series at the Amphitheater 2023 Lineup:

July 13
Khu.éex’ with Preston Singletary
Show Brazil!

July 20
The Paperboys
Zan Fiskum

July 27
Outer Orbit
Brittany Davis

August 3
Kalimba: The Spirit of Earth Wind and Fire
LeRoy Bell and His Only Friends

August 10
Massive Monkees
Dance Church
Northwest Tap Connection

August 17
Sara Gazarek
Thomas Marriott

