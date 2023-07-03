2023 Summer Series at the Amphitheater Presented by Volunteer Park Trust

For a second season of the Volunteer Park Amphitheater, Volunteer Park Trust is presenting six free performances featuring an electric array of musicians and dancers, MC'd by KNKX music hosts. The shows will be on Thursday evenings, July 13 to August 17, from 6-8:30 pm. The Thursday, July 13 event will also be Volunteer Park Trust’s annual Picnic in the Park with free ice cream, lawn games, and craft activities for kids. KNKX is proud to be a Gold sponsor of the concert series. See the lineup below.

Come celebrate with us all summer long! Bring a picnic, your blanket, and your friends and family to enjoy the show each Thursday. Food trucks will also be available at every event. Stop by the KNKX booth in the park every week - say hello, pick up some cool swag, and find out about the open house celebration for KNKX's new Seattle studios later in the summer.

KNKX thanks BECU for their support.

Summer Series at the Amphitheater 2023 Lineup:

July 13

Khu.éex’ with Preston Singletary

Show Brazil!

July 20

The Paperboys

Zan Fiskum

July 27

Outer Orbit

Brittany Davis

August 3

Kalimba: The Spirit of Earth Wind and Fire

LeRoy Bell and His Only Friends

August 10

Massive Monkees

Dance Church

Northwest Tap Connection

August 17

Sara Gazarek

Thomas Marriott

