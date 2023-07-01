Join KNKX for First Thursday Music on July 6 at the Broadway Farmers Market

KNKX is proud to support the Broadway Farmers Market in Tacoma, located on Broadway between 9th and 11th. The market is celebrating its 33rd year in 2023. This vibrant downtown marketplace brings together the highest quality local growers, specialty food producers, hot food vendors, and artisans. The farmers market offers weekly music and over 70 vendors – there is something for everyone on Broadway. Come for lunch – shop for dinner! The market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stop by KNKX's booth and say hi - we'll be set up right in front of our Tacoma studios.

First Thursday Music is presented by KNKX. On Thursday, July 6 it's singer-songwriter Gia Calabrese performing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Gia Calabrese is an emerging Tacoma singer-songwriter whose music takes listeners on a journey through heartfelt stories and captivating melodies. Gia creates a sonic landscape that resonates with fans seeking genuine and introspective tunes with her unique blend of folk, pop, and rock influences with the timeless warmth of 90s nostalgia. Drawing inspiration from artists such as boygenius, Clairo, and Lizzy McAlpine her gentle acoustic guitar strums create a solid foundation, giving her music a dynamic and captivating edge.

Born and raised in a tight-knit community in Massachusetts, she discovered the power of music at the age of 10 when she picked up her first guitar. She continues to use music as a vessel to express the depth of her emotions and navigate the complexities of life exploring themes of romantic and platonic love, friendship, loss and self-discovery. What started as a curious exploration soon turned into a passion, providing a creative outlet and a source of healing during challenging times.

As Gia continues to hone her craft through live performances she looks forward to recording and releasing music this year. She hopes to inspire others to embrace their vulnerabilities, find solace in their own stories, and cherish the beauty of life's bittersweet moments.