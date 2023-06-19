Join KNKX at the 2023 Seattle Pride Parade!

KNKX is proud to support the 2023 Seattle Pride Parade on June 25 in downtown Seattle. The Parade route will again run along 4th Ave, between Pike St and Denny Way (step off will be at Westlake Park). This LGBTQIA+ reunion is a free, fun, community-wide celebration advancing awareness of LGBTQIA+ issues and promoting mutual respect and equal human rights for all.

KNKX will have a booth at Westlake Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. - stop by and pick up cool swag including our all-new KNKX Pride t-shirt!

