Join KNKX at Northwest Folklife 2023!

Sponsored by KNKX. The 52nd Annual Northwest Folklife Festival (May 26-29, 2023) will include programming that includes music, dance, spoken word, visual arts, films, participatory dances, and workshops spanning 23 stages for an anticipated audience of over 200,000. This year's Cultural Focus is Lagom: Not too much, not too little, but just right!

KNKX will present a music showcase on Sunday, May 28 from 2-4 p.m. on the Mural Stage, featuring Foleada and Duende Libre, hosted by Abe Beeson. We'll also have a booth all day on Sunday near the Mural Stage so stop by and say hello!

Robust virtual selection of programming streaming here.

Makers’ Space to feature the tactile elements of folk traditions

Short Folklife Film Forum showcasing music videos, short films, and documentaries from local content creators.

Kuleana Corridor advocates Food Sovereignty and Food Justice and those championing those efforts in the region.

Threads of the People celebrates the Folk of Fashion, bringing in local clothes makers and designers.

We've added a new visual arts gallery, deepening our commitment to celebrate art of all disciplines.

Three Welcome Stage located by McCall Hall, MoPOP, and Seattle Children's Theater will meet attendees with music of all kinds to jump start the celebration as they enter festival grounds.

Participatory dancing at Warren’s Roadhouse.

Unkitawa Stage celebrates with stories, dancing, music and Pow Wow at the Broad Street Lawn.

In addition to the Mural Amphitheater there will be programming on stages at the Cornish Playhouse, and Bagley Wright Theater.

A Seattle institution for more than 50 years, Northwest Folklife has been building to this re-emergence with intentionality and community safety in mind. You can view the full schedules at Northwest Folklife’s sites.

