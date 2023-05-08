KNKX delivers jazz, blues and news from its studios in Seattle and Tacoma, Washington.


The Wonderful Wizard of Oz

Published May 8, 2023 at 9:27 AM PDT
ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

Growing tired of her life in Kansas, Dorothy and her little dog Toto discover a new adventure in the wonderful and magical Land of Oz after a cyclone swoops them “somewhere over the rainbow.” While following the yellow brick road to the Emerald City, Dorothy meets the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, and the Cowardly Lion, who quickly become her new friends. Together, they overcome their fears of witches, flying monkeys, and a haunted forest to learn if the Wizard can make their dreams come true.

Entry deadline is May 15, 2023.

