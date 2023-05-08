NPR's Tiny Desk Contest On the Road Tour 2023 coming to Seattle

NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Contest is hitting the road! Join us this summer for a one-of-a-kind concert experience showcasing the incredible talent of the 2023 Contest Winner, plus some amazing Tiny Desk Contest artists from each city.

The tour comes to the Nectar Lounge in Seattle on Friday, June 23. The event begins at 7 p.m. GET TICKETS HERE.

KNKX will be on hand for the fun.

Nearly 6,000 unsigned bands and artists entered the Tiny Desk Contest in 2023. This year's judges picked one winner who will get to perform behind the Tiny Desk at NPR’s headquarters, and NPR Music discovered many great musicians along the way. Now, in partnership with NPR Member Stations like KNKX, they're taking the show across the country this summer.

The 2023 Tiny Desk Contest is presented by Capital One and supported by Guayaki Yerba Mate.

Watch this space for more information on the winner and the full lineup for the Seattle showcase.

