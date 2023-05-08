Keyon Harrold

Tuesday, May 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitiriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle

Keyon Harrold first came into the International spotlight for his work as the trumpet voice behind the Grammy winning Don Cheadle film “Miles Ahead”, and his critically acclaimed album, The Mugician, (Sony Legacy / Mass Appeal). As a bandleader, he has created a compelling new statement with a riveting mix of jazz, Afrobeat, soul, spoken word, hip-hop, blues, rock and even American folk. As a soloist, his distinctly warm trumpet sound simmers in the middle register; creating drama without aggrandizing, and mesmerizing live audiences with an emotionally charged concert presentation.

In addition to being one of the new leading voices in Jazz Music, Keyon Harrold has collaborated with many of the top hip hop and pop artists including: Common, Snoop Dogg, Jay Z, Beyonce, Rihanna, Eminem, Maxwell, and Anthony Hamilton, and rock legends Keith Richards and Jeff Beck. These experiences broadened his musical horizons beyond jazz to include funk, Afrobeat, R&B, rock and roll, and hip hop.

“Keyon Harrold Is Equal Parts Music” - Billboard

Musically, Harrold lives by the notion that the only thing that identifies a genre is its beat. That belief has allowed Harrold to tear down the walls of the genre to roam music freely. There are only 12 notes, so he pours his soul into every musical situation, be it performing live and leading his band, recording, composing for television and film, mentoring youth, and teaching music.

