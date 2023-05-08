Hello, Dolly!

May 24 - July 2 in Issaquah; July 7 - 30 in Everett

Village Theatre, Everett

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

Book by Michael StewartMusic and Lyrics by Jerry HermanBased on the play The Matchmaker by Thornton WilderOriginal Production Directed and Choreographed by Gower Champion

Produced for the Broadway Stage by David Merrick and Champion Five, Inc.

Directed by Timothy McCuen Piggee

Choreographed by Kathryn Van Meter

Music Directed by Bruce Monroe

Starring the incomparable Bobbi Kotula as Dolly Gallagher Levi, Hello, Dolly! triumphantly comes to Village Theatre this summer. Often revered as one of the greatest collections of songs in all of musical theatre history, this legendary musical follows the romantic and comedic exploits of Dolly Gallagher Levi, turn-of-the-century matchmaker and “woman who arranges things.” Hello, Dolly! celebrates a brilliant pioneering woman forging her own path in a world that constantly underestimates her. Through a cavalcade of joy, glorious song, and stunning dance, this is classical musical theatre at its best! “Put On Your Sunday Clothes” and catch this definitive musical “Before The Parade Passes By!”

Entry deadline is May 15, 2023.