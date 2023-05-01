© 2023 Pacific Public Media
Join KNKX at the Broadway Farmers Market!

KNKX Public Radio | By KNKX Public Radio
Published May 1, 2023 at 4:49 AM PDT
Kareem Kandi World Orchestra is featured May 4.

KNKX is proud to sponsor the Broadway Farmers Market, located between 9th and 11th on Broadway. The market is celebrating its 33rd year in 2023!

This vibrant downtown marketplace brings together the highest quality local growers, specialty food producers, hot food vendors, musicians and artisans. The market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

KNKX will have a booth in front of our Tacoma studios every First Thursday. Stop by and say hello!

First Thursday Music is presented by KNKX. On opening day — May 4 — the Kareem Kandi World Orchestra will perform from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

