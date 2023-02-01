Ways to honor Black History Month in Western Washington

February is Black History Month, a time to learn about and reflect on the history and accomplishments of the Black and African American leaders and innovators who have helped shape our society. The 2023 theme “Black Resistance,” explores how "African Americans have resisted historic and ongoing oppression, in all forms."

KNKX invites you to celebrate Black History Month with these regional events, activities, and resources.

Seattle

Seattle CityClub Civic Cocktail presents "Legislators, Immigrant Stories, and Contributions" with Washington State Senator Jon Lovick, Washington State Representative April Berg, and Emmanuel Dolo, Director of Programs for AACCPNW on Feb. 1. This free event will be held both in-person at The Collective and livestreamed online.

The Northwest African American Museum, which celebrated its grand reopening on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in January, is hosting several special events:

Movie night at NAAM: The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks (adapted for young people) on Feb. 4 at 4 p.m.

(adapted for young people) on Feb. 4 at 4 p.m. NAAM’s African American Cultural Ensemble (ACE) performs at Seattle University’s game on Feb. 8, 7-7:30 p.m. at Climate Pledge Arena.

Black History Month Research and Writing Workshop for High School Students, Feb. 15 from 3-6 p.m. and Feb. 22 from 2-5 p.m. in the University of Washington’s Special Collections Room.

NAAM’s Black History Month Keynote Program is Feb. 16, 6-7:30 p.m. at the museum featuring a conversation with Dr. Damion Thomas, Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture Curator of Sports.

ACE performs at the Seattle Kraken game on February 23 from 7-7:30 p.m. at Climate Pledge Arena.

Langston Seattle, in partnership with Cierra Sisters, will host "Cultivating Black Wellness: World Cancer Day" on Feb. 4 from 12 to 3 p.m. The hybrid event features keynote speaker Dr. Melissa B. Davis and attendees can ask a panel industry professionals their health-related questions.

The 2023 Black Lives Matter at School Week of Action takes place Feb. 6-10 with both national and local events, such as the "Young, Gifted, & Black" youth talent showcase on Feb. 9 from 6-8 p.m. at Franklin High School. Co-hosted by the NAACP Youth Coalition, Puget Sound Black Lives Matter at Schools and Seattle Caucus of Rank-and-File Educators the in-person and virtual event centers "the creative and intellectual brilliance of African-American students throughout Seattle Public Schools and nearby districts, these youth--dancers, poets, filmmakers, singers, speakers, and more--follow in the footsteps of Nina Simone."

MOHAI presents "History Cafe: Paying Tribute to Seattle’s Black Landmarks and Their Namesakes" on Feb. 15 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Walking around Seattle, most viewers don’t know the people behind the names of city landmarks. Join historian Mary Henry for a discussion of her new book, Tributes: Black People Whose Names Grace Seattle Sites, and learn about the lives of the many Black figures whose names are found on street signs, parks, concert halls and more.

Also: MOHAI’s new exhibition, "From the Ground Up: Black Architects and Designers" opens Feb. 4 and runs through April 30. The exhibit "explores the past, present, and future of architectural talent, while learning about Black pioneers in the field."

One Vibe Africa presents its "6th Annual Kijiji Night" on Feb. 24 from 5-9:30 p.m. at Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute. Kijiji means village in Swahili. In years past, this cherished event held during Black History Month has united thousands of attendees across and beyond the African diaspora. The evening will feature special musical performances headlined by local musicians, a dynamic panel discussion with community leaders on African and Black American unity, and spectacular food from Chop Chop West African Cuisine. One Vibe Africa is also planning for a movie screening and an exhibit of original paintings from local Black artists to be available for the public to view.

Wa Na Nari has releasedJoy Has a Sound: Black Sonic Visions, an anthology of Black poetry, prose, scores, scripts and art. "This anthology is a poly-vocal, visually stunning answer to the question, What are the sounds of community and how they are handed down? A home for Black art and culture in Seattle’s Central District, with this anthology Wa Na Wari makes a home for the essays, poetry, scores, scripts and silences of the Black poets, musicians, artists and scholars assembled by editors Rachel Kessler and Elisheba Johnson to wonder about the time-traveling, place-making power of sound."

Black & Tan Hall in Hillman City has a digital, self-guided Seattle Green Book Tour which follows the Jackson Street corridor and enjoy a special installation of oil paintings, The Black and Tan Collection.

The Seattle Civil Rights and Labor History Projectat the University of Washington brings to life the vital history of Seattle’s civil rights movements. The collection includes video histories, personal biographies, rare photographs, personal biographies, documents, and historical data. The project is a collaboration between community groups, UW faculty, and students.

This Civil Rights Timeline from the Seattle Municipal Archives lists significant events in the U.S. civil rights movement from May 1948 through April 1968 and includes concurrent events in Seattle.

South King County

The Outlet Collection in Auburn presents a Black History Month Vendor Market Feb. 18-26 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Celebrate local black owned businesses, along with some entertainment and educational displays.

Young Black Homeowners and the African American Leadership Forum present a Black Equity Party, Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. in Renton. The dinner and cocktail hour social will celebrate the community's existing and aspiring Black homeowners.

Kitsap County

Feb. 7-28: Bainbridge Island Museum of Art presents smARTfilms, a quartet of films by groundbreaking director Spike Lee. Throughout his career, Lee’s films have consistently engaged with race and social issues and telling stories through an explicitly African American lens. The program includes Malcolm X, BlacKkKlansman and Crooklyn.

YWCA Kitsap County celebrates Black Herstory Month, honoring Kitsap and Washington State Black and African American women’s achievements and groundbreaking work throughout history.

Tacoma

Tacoma Public Library has several Black History Month events at various branches including Black History Month Pioneers, Family Storytimes, and Celebrate Black Scientists and Inventors. There's a Langston Hughes Poetry Night at the Moore Branch on Feb. 8 and Paint Night Inspired by Famous Black Artists on Feb. 22 at the South Tacoma Branch.

Opening Feb. 11: Tacoma Urban Performing Arts Center presents Don’t Bother Me, I Can’t Cope. This revue-style mixture of gospel, R&B, calypso and ballads features a dozen singer-dancers in 20 numbers and explores the African American experience through vibrant song and dance.

Feb. 25: The Tacoma Family History Center presents A Proud Heritage, a free genealogy workshop designed specifically for individuals with African American ancestry from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Olympia

The Governor’s Mansion Foundation is presenting Black History Month Tours at the Mansion on Wednesday Feb. 1 and Feb. 8. Offered four times a day, the 45-minute tours are free, open to the public and will include information about the mansion and feature biographical information about notable Black Washingtonians; presented throughout the house by members of the Black community in Thurston County, ending with a short live performance.

Bellingham & Victoria B.C.

Western Washington University in Bellingham has organized a series of events under the banner of “Unapologetically Black”.

The Issamba African Arts & Cultural Centre is presenting a number of Black History Month events including Black Author Book Boxes, the Black-in-BC Symposium, and Issamba Showcase–The Ultimate Journey Through the Depths of African-Rooted Rhythms.