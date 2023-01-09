Auburn Symphony Orchestra: Pure Resonance

Sunday, January 29 at 2:30 p.m.

Auburn Performing Arts Center, Auburn

Rachell Ellen Wong, a violin virtuoso and recipient of a prestigious 2020 Avery Fisher Career Grant, headlines this program performing one of her favorites, Felix Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto. Jean Sibelius’s Finlandia is a beloved work with universal appeal though it was written during a particular time to rouse patriotism against Russian censorship restrictions. Dmitri Shostakovich’s Tenth Symphony, widely regarded as his finest symphony, is filled with moments of melancholy, rage, defiance, and ultimately exultation as Shostakovich finds and expresses his truth.

