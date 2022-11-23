Watch: Inside The Walk Home podcast, presented by KNKX and Tacoma Arts Live

On October 18, KNKX and Tacoma Arts Live presented Inside The Walk Home podcast, a special event at Tacoma's Theater on the Square.

The Walk Home is a co-production of KNKX and The Seattle Times. KNKX South Sound reporter Kari Plog, Special Projects reporters/producers Mayowa Aina and Will James, Seattle Times Senior Investigative reporter Patrick Malone and musician Marcel E.C. Augustin took the audience behind the scenes of the podcast, adding new details and insights to Manuel Ellis’ story, followed by a Q&A.

About 'The Walk Home' podcast

KNKX’s Special Projects Team and The Seattle Times investigative team have created The Walk Home, a multi-part podcast chronicling the life and death of Manuel Ellis — and the revelations that came to light afterward.

The Walk Home unfolds across eight episodes. The podcast marshals The Seattle Times’ investigative heft and KNKX’s storytelling prowess to give a national audience a close-up, emotional, fresh, and insightful view of policing, race, and poverty in America — ahead of what promises to be one of the highest-profile trials in Pacific Northwest history.

From the team that brought you Outsiders, The Walk Home podcast stands out from other audio documentaries on police violence by exploring not only the actions of individual officers over a few minutes, but also decades of macro forces that contributed to Ellis dying on a darkened residential street.

Subscribe at thewalkhomepodcast.org or wherever you get your podcasts. Support forThe Walk Home is provided by NPR, Greater Tacoma Community Foundation, movetotacoma.com, Group Health Foundation, and Heartfelt Mental Health.