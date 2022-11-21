Take a look below at our ticket giveaways for upcoming events around the region. Click the post and enter to win. Good luck!
Symphony Tacoma: Holiday Favorites
- Sunday, December 4 at 2:30 p.m.
- Pantages Theater, Tacoma
Sarah Ioannides, conductor
Symphony Tacoma Voices (Geoffrey Boers, director)
Tacoma Youth Chorus (Judith Herrington, director)
Elizabeth Galafa Ylaya, soprano
Our annual collage of seasonal delights for the whole family features a cornucopia of songs from cherished traditions. Joining Maestra Ioannides and the orchestra will be the melodious Symphony Tacoma Voices and Tacoma Youth Chorus.
—
Entry deadline is November 27, 2022.
