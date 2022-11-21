© 2022 Pacific Public Media

Take a look below at our ticket giveaways for upcoming events around the region. Click the post and enter to win. Good luck!

Symphony Tacoma: Holiday Favorites

Published November 21, 2022 at 11:06 AM PST
ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

Pantages Theater

Sarah Ioannides, conductor
Symphony Tacoma Voices (Geoffrey Boers, director)
Tacoma Youth Chorus (Judith Herrington, director)
Elizabeth Galafa Ylaya, soprano

Our annual collage of seasonal delights for the whole family features a cornucopia of songs from cherished traditions. Joining Maestra Ioannides and the orchestra will be the melodious Symphony Tacoma Voices and Tacoma Youth Chorus.

Entry deadline is November 27, 2022.

