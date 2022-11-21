Auburn Symphony Holiday Spectacular

Monday, December 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Auburn Performing Arts Center, Auburn

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

Celebrate the holidays with Auburn Symphony Orchestra! Bring the entire family for an evening of comfort and cheer. Hear favorites like Polar Express and Greensleeves, as well as newer works like Navidad Latina! by local composer Anthony DiLorenzo and Chanukah 5776 by Sam Hyken. To make this evening particularly special, we welcome Rainier Youth Choirs to perform selections from the movie Home Alone, Nutcracker dancers from Evergreen City Ballet posing for photos in the lobby, and real reindeer from Rainier Reindeer Ranch beginning at 6pm before the concert! Plus, our Sing-Along is back for the first time in three years! This concert will leave you with warm memories you’ll enjoy for years to come.

Entry deadline is November 27, 2022.

**By entering to win tickets, you are opting in to receive future updates on KNKX exclusive concerts and events from KNKX. We respect your privacy and will not share your information.**