Macha Theater Works: THE FLIGHT BEFORE XMAS

THE FLIGHT BEFORE XMAS

December 2 - 23

Macha Theatre Works, Seattle



BY MAGGIE LEE, DIRECTED BY LIA SIMA FAKHOURI

MACHA THEATRE WORKS 2022-2023 SEASON

With all the stress of the holidays, spending Christmas Eve stranded in an airport with a bunch of strangers is the last thing anyone needs! With endless delays, kids shuttling between stepfamilies, a rogue cat on the loose, an important business deal at stake, and missing your grandson’s first Christmas morning, the holiday spirit can disappear quicker than your lost luggage. But sometimes, all you need is to be a little late in order to truly appreciate what you’re rushing toward.

A heartwarming modern holiday show about finding your way home and the family we discover for ourselves.

Produced at West of Lenin.

Photos by Joe Iano Photography.

REVIEWS FROM 2019:

—

