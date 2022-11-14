ArtsWest: Q BROTHERS CHRISTMAS CAROL

November 25 - December 23

ArtsWest, Seattle

In this hip-hop remix of Dickens’ classic tale, Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by the Ghosts of Hip-Hop Past, Present, and Future…and a Jamaican Jacob Marley. As Scrooge is shown the path of rhythm and redemption, will he throw off his selfish chains and join the beat? Q BROTHERS CHRISTMAS CAROL mixes everything from reggae to rock, updating and funkifying this beloved tale of love, forgiveness, and Christmas spirit – and transforming it into something altogether new.

“A wildly engaging hip-hop take on Dickens’ classic.” – Chicago Sun-Times

“Their writing here is superb: sardonic, wise, smart, and funny.” – Chicago Tribune

