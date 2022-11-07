SHMP and KNKX Present: Piano Starts Here- The Music of Eliane Elias and Hermeto Pascoal

Wednesday, November 16 at 7:30 p.m.

The Royal Room, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

Join us for our next installment of Piano Starts Here, featuring the music of Eliane Elias and Hermeto Pascoal performed by:

Nelda Swiggett

Jovino Santos Neto

Ann Reynolds

Alex Guilbert

The Piano Starts Here series highlights the work of some of the most prolific and talented composers and pianists to have ever tackled the instrument. Each of the performances brings together Seattle’s finest pianists to perform the works of the artist selected for that evening on the Royal Room’s Steinway B grand piano. Past PSH performances have highlighted the work of Sonny Clark, Thelonious Monk, Duke Ellington, Sun Ra, Annette Peacock, Bill Evans, Mary-Lou Williams, Fats Waller, Herbie Hancock, Alice Coltrane, Herbie Nichols, and countless others.

Curated by Wayne Horvitz and Alex Guilbert. Hosted by Alex Guilbert.

—

Entry deadline is November 13, 2022.

**By entering to win tickets, you are opting in to receive future updates on KNKX exclusive concerts and events from KNKX. We respect your privacy and will not share your information.**

