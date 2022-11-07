CLASSICS II: CAUGHT IN LOVE

Saturday, November 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Pantages Theater, Tacoma

Sarah Ioannides, conductor

Zuill Bailey, cello

Farrenc: Overture No.1

Jessie Montgomery: Caught by the WindBerlioz: Love Scene from Romeo and JulietDvořák: Cello Concerto

PROFOUND INTENSITY: Regarded as one of the finest composers of the 19th century, Louise Farrenc captures Beethoven’s fire in her Overture No. 1. Jessie Montgomery’s Caught by the Wind evokes the spinning of bicycle wheels, the movement of wind and the cycles of life. Berlioz declares his consuming passion for actress Harriet Smithson in Love Scene from Romeo and Juliet. World-renowned cellist Zuill Bailey will perform Dvořák’s powerful Cello Concerto, sometimes called the “king of cello concertos.” LEARN MORE >

Join us at 6 pm for The Inside Scoop, our pre-concert talk! Hosted by PLU professor Greg Youtz, this event provides you the opportunity to hear insights about the evening’s music from our guest soloist and Music Director Sarah Ioannides. Bring your questions!

The Pantages doors will open at 5:45 pm for the 45-minute program. All ticket holders are welcome to come into the theater and join the conversation!

