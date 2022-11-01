November is National Native American Heritage Month, a time to celebrate rich and diverse cultures, traditions and histories, and to acknowledge the important contributions of Native people.

It’s also an opportune time to educate the general public about tribes, to raise a general awareness about the unique challenges Native people have faced both historically and in the present, and the ways in which tribal citizens have worked to conquer these challenges.

Find out more here - including the various ways the National Park Service collaborates with Indigenous communities.

Some regional resources:

Chief Seattle Club

"Chief Seattle Club is a 501(c)(3) registered organization dedicated to physically and spiritually supporting American Indian and Alaska Native people. At our Day Center in the Pioneer Square district of downtown Seattle, we provide food, primary health care, housing assistance, legal services, a Native art job training program, and opportunities for members to engage in cultural community-building.

We are a housing and human service agency that provides basic needs for our members, many of whom are experiencing homelessness. Native people in urban areas face unique challenges, and Chief Seattle Club embraces the Indigenous cultures, languages, and traditions of our members as the primary method for healing and transformation."

Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center

"Founded in 1970, United Indians of All Tribes Foundation provides an extensive array of culturally responsive services and programming to Seattle and King County’s urban Native community. Our headquarters, the Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center, was completed in 1977, and has become a hub of activity for Native peoples and their supporters locally, nationally, and internationally. Daybreak Star is home to a permanent collection of Native art, as well as the Sacred Circle Gallery featuring rotating exhibits of work by contemporary Native artists."

Steinbrueck Native Gallery

"Steinbrueck Native Gallery is dedicated to enhancing and cultivating the appreciation and awareness of the cultural traditions of the Northwest Coast First Nations peoples.

The Gallery is a place of gathering for artists and appreciators; collectors and scholars. We pride ourselves on featuring First Nations artists. We exhibit an array of works by long established masters and talented emerging artists.

Our diverse collection includes ceremonial masks, panels, paddles, drums, rattles, button blankets, bentwood boxes, limited edition prints, original paintings, baskets, and fine jewelry. The Gallery also features a collection of Alaskan and Arctic art including soapstone, walrus ivory, and whalebone sculpture."

Duwamish Longhouse and Cultural Center

"The mission of the Cultural Center Project is to promote the social, cultural, and economic survival of Seattle Washington’s aboriginal Duwamish Tribe.

Through the collective collaboration of tribal members and the community, today, we seek to reclaim a space to revitalize our culture and preserve our living heritage.

Together with our allied partners, we have built the Duwamish Longhouse and Cultural Center (DLCC) overlooking the Duwamish River Valley, near the village called hah-AH-poos, a major archeological site known as Duwamish Site No. 1.

The Center’s proximity to this significant site, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, offers a rare opportunity to display never before seen artifacts and to create interpretive exhibits and tours to maximize its cultural and recreational public use."

Suquamish Museum

"Suquamish is one of many Indian Tribes in the Pacific Northwest who thrived in their traditional life ways before the arrival of non-Indians.

Taking their name from the traditional Lushootseed phrase for “people of the clear salt water” these expert fisherman, canoe builders and basket weavers have lived in harmony with the lands and waterways along Washington’s Central Puget Sound Region for thousands of years."

The Museum offers opportunities to learn about the history and traditional ways of the Suquamish.

Hibulb Cultural Center and Natural History Preserve

"The Hibulb Cultural Center and Natural History Preserve mission is to revive, restore, protect, interpret, collect and enhance the history, traditional cultural values and spiritual beliefs of the Tulalip Tribes who are the successors in interest to the Snohomish, Snoqualmie and Skykomish tribes and other tribes and bands signatory to the Treaty of Point Elliott.

The interactive cultural center features a main exhibit, a temporary exhibit, two classrooms, a longhouse, a research library, and gift shop. It also features a fully certified collections and archaeological repository. It was the first Tribal facility certified by the state of Washington."

