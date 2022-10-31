© 2022 Pacific Public Media

Take a look below at our ticket giveaways for upcoming events around the region. Click the post and enter to win. Good luck!

Best of the Northwest FALL Show

Published October 31, 2022 at 5:01 AM PDT
nwartalliance.org

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

The 34th annual Best of the Northwest FALL Show is Seattle's Premier Art & Fine Craft show and will be held in-person at Hangar 30 in Warren G. Magnuson Park, Seattle. November 11th - 13th.

We are happy to be back as a 3-day event with some exciting changes to this year's show. We start with a grand Preview Gala on Friday, Nov 11. Saturday and Sunday show hours opens with lower price admission to shop from 118 talented artists in a variety of mediums.

See more information and buy advance discount tickets are on sale NOW! Click HERE

Sign up to volunteer for the Fall show by clicking HERE

Entry deadline is November 6, 2022.

