Best of the Northwest FALL Show

Friday, November 11

Hangar 30 in Warren G. Magnuson Park, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

The 34th annual Best of the Northwest FALL Show is Seattle's Premier Art & Fine Craft show and will be held in-person at Hangar 30 in Warren G. Magnuson Park, Seattle. November 11th - 13th.

We are happy to be back as a 3-day event with some exciting changes to this year's show. We start with a grand Preview Gala on Friday, Nov 11. Saturday and Sunday show hours opens with lower price admission to shop from 118 talented artists in a variety of mediums.

See more information and buy advance discount tickets are on sale NOW! Click HERE

Sign up to volunteer for the Fall show by clicking HERE

—

Entry deadline is November 6, 2022.

**By entering to win tickets, you are opting in to receive future updates on KNKX exclusive concerts and events from KNKX. We respect your privacy and will not share your information.**