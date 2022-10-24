Bob Woodward: 50th Anniversary of Watergate

Sunday, November 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Pantages Theater, Tacoma

2022 is the 50th anniversary of the Watergate break-in, an act that led to a story about the excess of power and secret government. Two young reporters, Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, broke the story and won Pulitzer for their work.

Join legendary Washington Post Investigative Reporter and author of 21 bestsellers, Bob Woodward for an evening that takes a riveting look back at a seminal moment in American history, and all that’s followed with the ten presidents he’s covered, accumulating insights that qualify him as a working authority on the office of the presidency and the men he’s covered. The iconic reporter’s historical insights are more relevant than ever and help audiences put where we are today into context.

Entry deadline is October 30, 2022.

