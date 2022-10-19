Join KNKX and Jazz24 for Public Radio Music Day with The Headhunters

On October 26, KNKX and Jazz24 will join the noncomMUSIC Alliance and public music stations across America in celebrating the third annual Public Radio Music Day. We’re excited to present our recorded performance with the jazz fusion group, The Headhunters, which was formed by Herbie Hancock in 1973. Original members Bill Summers (percussion) and Mike Clark (drums), along with saxophonist Donald Harrison, pianist Kyle Roussel, and bassist Chris Severin, are touring in support of The Headhunters’ new album, Speakers in the House on Ropeadope Records. They recently stopped by KNKX’s Seattle studios for a studio session, and we’ll share that performance with a worldwide audience on Public Radio Music Day. Watch online on October 26 at 6 p.m. PT. Register for this free event here or using the form below.

KNKX and Jazz24 uplift the role of public media nationally on Public Radio Music Day (and every day). This includes supporting a revered music venue that plays a big part in keeping the Northwest’s music ecosystem going strong: Nectar Lounge in Seattle’s Fremont neighborhood, who helped make this event possible.

About Public Radio Music Day

The noncomMUSIC Alliance celebrates public radio’s role in connecting musicians, performers, and artists with the audiences who enjoy and support their music. They’re an alliance dedicated to boosting the work of noncommercial public radio as an essential component of music discovery, curation, preservation, performance, and community.

About The Headhunters

Kept alive and thriving for decades by original members Bill Summers and Mike Clark, The Headhunters continue to bring dynamic new music to the world. Mike Clark and Bill Summers are two of a kind–they share a love for music that never dies. The pair released two albums, Survival of the Fittest in 1975 and Straight From The Gate in 1977 with Herbie Hancock as featured guest. Speakers in the House features Summers, Clark, NEA Jazz Master Donald Harrison on saxophone, Stephen Gordon on keyboards, Reggie Washington on bass, and organist Jerry Z. The album also features drummer Scott Roberts and Fode Sissoko on kora. The Headhunters’ spirit is alive and well on the album, which fuses the band’s African and New Orleans influences with their ever-present technical jazz-funk, rooted in music history and growing in the present moment. Read KNKX/Jazz24 host Abe Beeson's album review and listen to the new single.

