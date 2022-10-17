SHIFT – ANTONIO SÁNCHEZ & BAD HOMBRE with THANA ALEXA, BIGYUKI & LEX SADLER

Tuesday, November 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle

"Mr. Sanchez emerged as one of the standout jazz drummers on the contemporary scene, a polyrhythmic ace attuned to the subtlest dynamic fluctuations." - The New York Times

Multiple Grammy Award winner Antonio Sánchez is one of the most admired drummers of his generation. He is known as a “drummer’s drummer,” a title earned from his longtime association with Pat Metheny, along with stints backing up jazz legends Michael Brecker, Gary Burton and Chick Corea, among others. Sánchez returns to the Jazz Alley stage with songs from his upcoming album, SHIFT (Bad Hombre Vol. II). The much-anticipated recording features Sánchez collaborating with Trent Reznor, Lila Downs, Meshell Ndegeocello, Dave Matthews and more. He is also an award-winning producer and composer.

Recent projects include his critically acclaimed The Meridian Suite, his sociopolitical electronica and drums exploration Bad Hombre and Lines in the Sand, in which Sánchez turned his socio-political angst into a moving musical statement of injustice and a tribute to every immigrant’s journey.

Born in Mexico City, 4x Grammy-Award winner Antonio Sanchez began playing the drums at age five and performed professionally in his early teens in Mexico’s rock, jazz and Latin scenes.

