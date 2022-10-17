© 2022 Pacific Public Media

Duke Ellington's "Reminiscing in Tempo"

Published October 17, 2022 at 5:00 AM PDT
srjo.org

Ellington composed "Reminiscing in Tempo" during the summer of 1935 as a heart-felt response to the death of his beloved mother, Daisy Ellington, in May of that year. The piece was a breakthrough work for Ellington and is often regarded as the most ambitious jazz composition to be created up to that time, requiring all four sides of two 78-rpm records. Our performance of Reminiscing is made possible by SRJO co-artistic director Michael Brockman's careful note-for-note transcription of the unpublished Ellington score from the original 1935 vintage recording. Other jazz classics from Ellington and his peers will also be featured. Award-winning vocalist (and SRJO audience favorite) Jacqueline Tabor joins us as well, performing some great hits from this golden era of jazz. Both in-person and livestream options available! Part of the 2022 Earshot Jazz Festival.

