Black Opry Revue

Saturday, November 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Edmonds Center for the Arts, Edmonds

Country music has been made by and loved by Black people since it’s conception, and for just as long, Black artists have been overlooked and disregarded in the genre by fans and executives. Black Opry wants to change that. Featuring a singer-songwriters Jett Holden, Chris Pierce, Julie Williams and Lauren Napier, Black Opry Revue explores the sounds and intersections of country, blues, folk, and Americana music, showcasing the diversity in sound and stories that Black artists offer to these genres.

Sponsored by Matthew & Nicole Cox and Ray Liaw & Joseph Gregory

—

